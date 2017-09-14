RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

WORLD NEWS AT SIX

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14TH, 2017

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF RESIDENT DOCTORS REACHES COMPROMISE WITH FG;SUSPENDS STRIKE ACTION.

UNITED LABOUR CONGRESS GIVES FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TILL FRIDAY TO MEET ITSDEMANDS; THREATENS TO DOWN TOOL INDEFINITELY.

NORTHERN GOVERNORS AND MONARCHS WADE INTO AGITATION FOR RESTRUCTURING;SETS UP COMMITTEE.

TWENTY FOUR PEOPLE FEARED DEAD AS FIRE RAZES SCHOOL DORMITORY IN MALYSIA.

EUROPA LEAGUE GAMES TAKE CENTRE STAGE TODAY.

FG:NARD

The ding-dong between the federal government and the National Association of Resident Doctors seem to have made headway as the association hassuspended its industrial action.

National secretary of the association, Emmanuel Aneke, made this known inan interview on Television Continental.

Aneke noted that the government has agreed to meet some of the demands itpresented before it, hence the decision to back down on the strike.

He added that the government has fast -tracked the payment of salaries ofits staff and all payments would be concluded this week.

ULC

The United Labour Congress has threatened an indefinite strike if theFederal Government failed to meet its demands by Friday.

The Union issued the threat it through its president, Joe Ajaero after anemergency meeting of its national administrative committee, which was heldjointly with the National Strike Committee in Lagos.

The threat came barely two weeks after the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment responded to the workers through a letter, which the ULC said“largely failed to adequately address the critical issues raised in ourdemands.”

UDOMA

The Minster of Budget and National Planning, UdomaUdoUdoma, hasapplauded government’s policies aimed at boosting the Agriculture sector inthe country.

He said that Agric sector has grown by 3.01 percent.

Udoma also stated that the industry which has not grown for 9 quarterssince 2004 had been contracting and has grown for the first time by 1.45percent in the 2nd quarter.

ONDO:AKEREDOLU

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has denied reports that fivedelegates to the second meeting of the National Council on Niger Deltadied in an auto crash on Tuesday.

The governor said one person died in the accident, but explained that thedeceased was not a delegate to the council, but a traveller on privatebusiness.

Akeredolu made the clarification in a statement on Wednesday.

GOVERNORS:RESTRUCTURING

Governors and Monarchs in the 19 Northern States have set up a committeein the region to look into the ongoing agitation for restructuring of thecountry.

This was disclosed at the Inaugural meeting of the Northern committee onrestructuring in Kaduna on Wednesday.

The Chairman of the committee and Governor of Sokoto state, AminuTambuwal, and the Emir of Kano and Former Central Bank Governor, MuhammadSanusi however stated the region’s commitment to the country’s unity.

GANDUJE: HAUSA ATTACK

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje wants the Federal Government toinvestigate the alleged attacks on Hausa community in Rivers State bysuspected IPOB members.

Ganduje made the call while addressing the Leadership of Northern Youth Coalition who paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

He warned that if the perpetrators of the attack were not punished, itcould lead to a direr situation.

The Governor also cautioned against actions or inaction that would lead toreprisals, stressing that two wrongs could never make a right.

MALAYSIA

Twenty-four people, mostly children, have died after a blaze tore through a Malaysian religious school.

Reports say the school children were trapped in their dormitory by metalgrilles on the windows.

Many of the bodies of the victims who included 22 boys aged between 13 and17 were found piled on top of one another.

PANDA

The world’s oldest panda in captivity has died at age 37.Her handlers in China said they gave the panda known as “Basi” anemotional send-off befitting a minor celebrity.

Researchers say the panda’s 37 years has outlived a human’s hundred yearsof existence.

They added that Basi outlived most of her peers by nearly two decades.

Pandas in the wild have an average lifespan of about 20 years, but those in captivity generally live longer.

EUROPA

The Europa League Championship kicks off today. Teams from league 5 and 6 will battle to become the champion.

Arsenal who came in for the first time in 20 years will play cologne ofGermany in the emirates stadium.

Olmpique Marseille of France will slug it out with Konyaspor of the Turkish League at the StadeVélodrome.

Both matches are slated for 8:05 Nigerian time.

Other matches will be played respectively.

UEFA

Here are the results of the UEFA Champions League games played yesterday.

Real Madrid landed APOEL with a 3- nil lead with Ronaldo scoring 2 goalsas a comeback to the team.

Chelsea won with a 6-nil lead against QarabagQho.

Barcelona gave Juventus a real revenge lead after a 3-nil lead in camp NOU.

Liverpool was brought down in the standings when they had a 2-2 tie withSevilla in their home ground.

LUKAKU

Manchester United Striker Romelu Lukaku believes the league leaders haveplenty of goal scorers to fuel their attacking style this season.

United are on top of the league table after four matches, scoring 12 goals.

Lukaku has been in the thick of the action, scoring four goals in as manyleague appearances.

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS AT SIX THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14TH, 2017