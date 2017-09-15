RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

WORLD NEWS AT SIX

TUESDAY, AUGUST 29, 2017

ASUU BOYCOTTS MEETING WITH FEDERAL AUTHORITIES: INSIST GOVERNMENT RESPONDS TO ITS PROPOSAL.

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT MEETS TO DELIBRATE ON ASUU’S COUNTER OFFER: PROPOSES ANOTHER MEETING WITH THE ACADEMIC UNION AFTER REVIEW.

VICE PRESIDENT YEMI OSINBAJO COMMISSIONS EDO STATE FERTILIZER PLANT.

LAGOS STATE GOVERNMENT SWEARS IN 38 NEW CUSTOMARY COURT JUDGES .

NIGERIA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM, D’TIGRESS, ARRIVE MURITALA MUHAMMED INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN LAGOS.

ASUU

The proposed meeting between the federal government and the leadership ofthe academic staff union of universities ASUU did not hold as the academicunion refused to turn up for the meeting.

The minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, had called for ameeting in Abuja with ASUU leaders, minister of education, among others oneffort at revolving the lingering strike embarked by the union.

Speaking to newsmen, president of the academic union, Biodun Ogunyemi,said ASUU had submitted a proposal to the government and added that theunion will only honour another meeting with the Nigerian authorities afterreceiving a reply to their proposal.

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT:ASUU

The FederalGovernmnent has held a meeting to review ASUU’s counter offer.

This comes after the union failed to honour its meeting with the Nigerianauthorities today.

minister of labour and employment Chris Ngige said the government willmeet with ASUU at the end of its deliberations.

STRIKE:NANS

The National Association Of Nigerian Students says it islooking forward to the resolution of the standoff between the academicstaff union of universities and the federal government.

In a statement issued in Abuja, NANS’ president, Chinonso Obasi urged bothparties to engage in constructive dialogue as they meet over the strike.

The students association had given the federal government a 21 dayultimatum to resolve the issues to enable students return to school orface a total shut of activities across the nation.

LASU

Still on education matters,the Lagos State University has reassured thestudents that there were no plans to increase tuition fees in theinstitution.

It said that the Lagos state government had earlier approved 25, 000 nairaacross all faculties and levels in the university.

LASU urged members of the university community and the public to disregardany information on the issue, contrary to that of the institution.

ONDO

A youth group under the auspices of the council of concerned youth ofNigeria in Ondo State has issued a one month ultimatum to the stategovernor, Rotimi Akeredolu, to send anti-grazing bill to the Ondo Statehouse of assembly.

In a statement issued by its president, Olumide Akinrinsola, the groupsaid the ultimatum was necessary in the light of the increasing trends ofherdsmen’s killings in the state, especially in the southern senatorialdistrict.

The group threatened to embark on a massive protest that would lead toblocking of the Lagos /Ore/Benin expressway if the government failed toact within the time frame.

OSINBAJO: EDO

Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, has inaugurated the Edo State fertilizer and chemical company limited in Auchi, Estako west local government areaof the state.

Osinbajo was accompanied by state governor Godwin Obaseki, minister ofagriculture, chief Audu Ogbe; his trade and investment counterpart, Dr.Okechukwu enelama; and the immediate past governor of the state, AdamsOshiomhole.

LAGOS: CJ

Lagos state now has 38 new customary court judges.

The chief judge of the state, JusticeOlufunmilayo Atilade, swore-in the38 new customary court judges earlier today.

She explained that the new customary court judges were carefully selectedbased on their track record, integrity, ability and qualifications.

Atilade cautioned the new customary court judges against using theirpowers to oppress members of their respective communities.

FRSC:HEI

TheFederal Road Safety Corporation FRSC says it has formed a partnershipwith the health emergency initiative to help accident victims.

Speaking in an interview on television continental the sector educationofficer of the FRSCLagos state Olabisi Sonusi said the partnership waspart of the agency’s mandate.

Sonusi added that crash victims would be assisted with funds for theirtreatment once taken to nearby hospitals to ensure fast and promptattention.

IDP:BORNO

And from Borno State comes this report that humanitarian workers in thestate have abandoned the internally displaced person’s camp in Maiduguri,the Borno state capital.

The development followed the outbreak of violence in the camp earlier today.

According to reports, violence broke out earlier today during a protest bythe IDPS over the quantity of food brought in for distribution.

TEXAS

A major dam outside Houston has begun spilling over as storm Harvey pushesthe reservoir past capacity.

Texas officials made this known.

Engineers have tried to prevent nearby communities from being flooded byreleasing some of the water held by the Addicks Dam.

But flood control official Jeff Lindner says water levels are now over theheight of the reservoir edge.

Harvey has brought huge floods to Texas and is starting to affect Louisiana.

BASKETBALL

The Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’tigress is back in the country to an enthusiastic reception.

The joyous women and their director touched down at the Muritala Muhammedinternational airport in Lagos this afternoon.

The bobbling team won the Fiba Afrobasket championship title, for thefirst time in 12 years.

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS AT SIX TUESDAY, AUGUST 29, 2017