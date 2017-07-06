RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS AT SIX TUESDAY,  JULY 04,   2017  

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM



TUESDAY, JULY 04, 2017

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’S DELEGATION RECEIVES REMAINS OF YUSUF MAITAMA IN KANO; AS TRIBUTES POUR IN FOR THE LATE ELDER STATESMAN.

SENATE SUSPENDS CONFIRMATION OF NOMINEES INDEFINITELY.

MINISTER OF POWER, WORKS AND HOUSING, BABATUNDE FASHOLA, TO APPEAR BEFORE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES OVER ALLEGED UNSAVORY COMMENTS.

SOUTHERN LEADERS COME FOR APC NATIONAL CHAIRMAN, JOHN ODIGIE OYEGUN OVERREMARKS ON RESTRUCTURING.

RUSSIA AND CHINA URGES NORTH KOREA TO FREEZE MISSILE AND NUCLEAR

PROGRAMMES.

LYON STRIKER ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE UNDERGOES MEDICAL AT ARSENAL. .



SULE: BURIAL

The remains of elder statesman Yusuf Maitama Sule, who passed on yesterday in Cairo, Egypt has arrived in Kano.

The body was received at the Kano airport by the chief of staff, Abba Kyari and the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

The duo led the Federal Government ‘s delegation to the late elder statesman burial.

Funeral prayer will hold this evening at the emir’s palace.

SULE: SYMPATHISERS

Sympathizers have continued to troop into the Kano residence of the late ambassador, Maitama Sule to sign the condolence register.

Though, Sule died at the ripe of eighty-eight sympathizers still describe his demise as a great loss to Kano state and the country at large.

Correspondent, Ibrahim Isah who was reporting from Kano noted that the mourners say the legacy of the late elder statesman will forever be imprinted on their minds.

LEGISLATURE: EXECUTIVE

The senate has put on hold the confirmation of all nominees from the executive until all issues of confirmation as contained in the constitution are adhered to.

The senate took this position following a point of order by Senator Ahmed Sani.

Sani in his point of order drew the attention of the lawmakers to remarks allegedly made by acting president Yemi Osinbajo that the senate has no powers to confirm nominees apart from ministerial and ambassadorial nominees.

The acting president purportedly made the remark after the senate rejected the confirmation of acting EFFC Chairman Ibrahim Magu.

HOR:FASHOLA

Members of the house of representatives are infuriated over alleged comments by the minister of power, works and housing, Babatunde Fashola after he referred to them as having “stark and worrisome knowledge” of the budget process.

Reports say Fashola made the alleged remark while reacting to insertion of projects unrelated to his ministry by the lawmakers into the 2017 budget.

the house of representatives has described the minister’s alleged comment as capable of inciting Nigerians against the legislature, and has summoned Fashola, for explanation as to what he really meant by the lawmakers having “stark and worrisome knowledge” of the budget process.

OYEGUN

Still on unpleasant comments, the national chairman of the governing all progressives congress, APC, John Odigie-Oyegun has come under fire, for saying that the APC did not promise restructuring but devolution of power.

Southern leaders in different reactions, debunked the claim of the APC national chairman with several of them asserting that either the party was ignorant of its manifesto or deliberately revising history.

It is alleged that the APC chieftain made the comments at the end of a

regular meeting between party officials and governors at the national secretariat while speaking to newsmen.

CROSS RIVER

Now on a rather sad note, let’s tell you that one hundred and fifty people

have been confirmed dead after a three-day war between two communities in

cross river over land.

The director-general of the cross river state emergency management agency,

John Inaku, confirmed the development in an interview with newsmen in Calabar, the Cross River state capital.

According to him, over 4,000 victims, who fled as a result of the deadly encounter, are now taking refuge in Oju local government area of Benue.

Inaku said, however, that the government has provided food and non-food

items to the displaced people and that additional security operative had

been deployed to the warring communities to restore peace.

NORTH KOREA

Russia and China, have urged North Korea to freeze its missile and nuclear

programmes, after it claimed to have successfully tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile.

Both countries have also called for a simultaneous suspension of US-South Korea large-scale military exercises.

North Korea said its missile could hit anywhere in the world, but experts believe the device cannot accurately hit a target.

LACAZETTE

Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette has undergone a medical at arsenal with a view of a 44 million Euros move.

The deal should be completed before Arsene Wenger’s squad flies to Australia for their pre-season tour

This will be for a club-record fee, beating the 42.5 million Euros they paid real Madrid for Mesut Ozil in 2013.

Lacazette’s arrival is Wenger’s first piece of significant business

