RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS AT SIX WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12, 2017

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12, 2017

FORMER PRESIDENT GOODLUCK JONATHAN DENIES COLLECTING BRIBES OVER THE LUCRATIVE MALABU OIL WELL.

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT DECLARES FRIDAY THIS WEEK AND MONDAY NEXT WEEK PUBLIC HOLIDAYS FOR EASTER CELEBRATION.

DEPARTMENT OF STATE SECURITY SMASHES ISIS-LINKED BOKO HARAM TERROR ATTACK ON FOREIGN EMBASSIES AT ABUJA.

NORTHERN LEADERS APPEAL FOR ONE BILLION DOLLARS TO TACKLE OUTBREAK OF MENINGITIS.

ZAMBIA CHARGES MAIN OPPOSITION LEADER FOR TREASON.

QUARTER FINALS UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE CONTINUES TONIGHT IN EUROPE.

JONATHAN: MALABU

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan has denied allegations that he received 200 million dollars from payments made by multi-national oil company, shell for access to a prime oil block off the coast of the niger delta.

A statement byJonathan’s media adviser, IkechukwuEze, described the allegations as”fake news” meant to tarnish the former president’s rising profile in the international community.He said common sense should have shown those carrying the news that the Malabu Oil deal far predated the Jonathan administration and could not have been part of any such deal.

Ezedenied suggestions that Jonathanhad known the former petroleum minister, Dan Etetewho isthe architect of the controversial deal several years before he became president.

Shell had revealed that it gave the former petroleum minister bribe to obtain the lucrative oil well.

HOR: EL-RUFAI

The house of representatives has accused the Kaduna State Governor, NasirEl-Rufaiof meddling in the affairs of the national assembly.

Spokesman of the house,AbdulrasaqNamdas called on El-Rufai to channel his energy in resolving the security challenges in his state.

Namdassaid based on the governor’s request; the lawmakers will be publishing their salaries shortly for all to see.

BUHARI

President MuhammadBuhari has forwarded names of five nominees to the senate for confirmation as non-executive directors of the board of the central bank of Nigeria.

According to a statement by the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, the nominees were picked from five geopolitical zones of the country.

Their names are Ummu Ahmed Jalingo – north east; JustitiaOdinakachukwuNnabuko – south east; mike i. Obadan – South South; Abdu Abubakar – North West and AdeolaAdetunji – south west.

HOLIDAYS

The federal government has declared Friday, April 14 and Monday, 17, 2017 as public holidays.

The holidays were declared for Christians to mark the Good Friday and Easter celebrations.

The minister of interior, lt. Gen. AbdulrahmanDambazau made the declaration in Abuja.

Dambazau enjoined Christians in particular, and Nigerians in general, to extend the spiritual benefits of easter, which are love, peace, justice, sacrifice and kindness to their daily living.

The minister further urged Nigerians to co-operate and join hands with President MuhammadBuhari, in his sustained efforts to build a strong and virile nation.

LAGOS MILITANT ATTACK

The Lagos State Police Command has vowed to arrest and prosecutethose involved in the killing of four policemen and one soldier at Ishawo area of Ikorodu.

Reacting to the incident, The State Commissioner For Police, FataiOwosenimaintained that the suspected militants would not go unpunished.

Owoseni commended the fallen security officers their patriotism.

The police commissioner thereafter implored residents of the state to be security conscious and to always call on the police in cases of suspected security threat.

DSS

The Department Of State Security Service has busted a deadly ISIS-linked Boko Haram terrorist gang.

We hear that the gang was planning to attack the interests of the U.S, U.K and other western countries in Nigeria.

The DSS in a statement said it prevented the fatal attacks between the 25th and 26th march, 2017.

The statement revealed that the gang was based in Benue State and the FCT.

The DSS said it also arrested the masterminds of the planned crime.

BRITAIN:DSS

Meanwhile, foreign embassies in Nigeria are praising the country’s state security services for bursting a terrorist ring targeted at the embassies.

First, the British government thanked Nigeria for its efforts at protecting U.K diplomatic staff and their premises in Nigeria.

Also, the U.S embassy at Abuja said it appreciates the work of Nigerian Security forces in fighting terrorism and keeping citizens and residents safe.

A statement by the embassy said Nigeria and the U.S will continue to have a strong partnership in countering violent extremism.

FAAN: FIRE PROBE

The federal airports authority of Nigeria has set up a panel of inquiry into the fire incident at its headquarters in Lagos.

The managing director of the authority, SalehDunomadisclosed this while addressing a press conference after inspecting areas damaged by the fire.

He said the committee comprises representatives from the Nigerian Police, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, accident investigation bureau, the authority’s office of security services, representatives from fire and safety departments and legal.

Dunomastressed that the committee would investigate the entire incident, with a view to evaluating the immediate and remote causes of the fire, determining the extent of damage, making recommendations to forestall future reoccurrence and other issues that may arise during the cause of their investigation.

The committee has been given two weeks to turn in their report.

TRADITIONAL RULERS: MENINGITIS

Governors and traditional rulers in the north have agreed to intensify efforts to curb the growing scourge of meningitis in the region.

The decision was taken at a meeting with the 19 northern state governors, traditional rulers, and their health commissioners in Kaduna state.

Speaking for the traditional rulers, Emir of Zazzau, ShehuIdris assured that affected communities would receive the appropriate medical attention.

He called on the federal government and other relevant stakeholders to do more in ending the epidemic.

For his part, the Sokoto State Governor, AminuTambuwal who spoke on behalf of the governors commended the traditional rulers and other stakeholders for their efforts at dealing with the latest outbreak of meningitis in the country.

ZAMFARA:MENINGITIS

Meanwhile, Zamfara State Governor, Abdul’azizYari has called on the federal government and development partners to render financial assistance and other logistical support to stem the outbreak of meningitis in the state.

Yari made the plea as health authorities said one billion dollars was required to vaccinate at least 21 million people over the outbreak.

The governor who commended the partners for their support so far said more assistance was needed to halt the epidemic and save lives.

ZAMBIA:

Zambia has charged the opposition leader, HakaindeHichilema with treason.

He is being accused of endangering the life of President Edgar Lungu after his convoy allegedly blocked the presidential motorcade.

Reports have it that the two leaders were heading to the same traditional ceremony when the confrontation happened.

SOMALIA:

Somali security forces have rescued eight sailors kidnapped by pirates.

Pirates hijacked the Indian cargo ship last month, seizing the 10-man crew and demanding for ransom.

The pirates escaped with the eight sailors after security forces freed the vessel and two of the crew on Monday.

EGYPT: COPTIC

The Coptic Church in Egypt has decided to cut back on the Easter celebrations due to security concerns and in solidarity with the victims of the weekend bombings.

45 worshippers were killed in a twin attack on the church during the commemoration of the palm Sunday at Tantan and Alexandria.

The church said the customary decorations of its churches and exchange festival greetings have been cancelled.

So-called Islamic state claimed Responsibility for the attacks.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has imposed a three-month state of the emergency after the bombings.

GERMANY:

The German police are detaining a suspect with “Islamist Links” following a bomb attack on the bus of the Borussia Dortmund football team.

Prosecutors said the three explosives used contained metal strips.

Two letters claiming responsibility for the attack were being investigated as well by the police.

Officials are treating the blasts as a terror attack.

ENT: LAGOS STATE

Lagos state government says it will not relent in its commitment to harness the creative talents abound in the state in the fields of arts, culture, entertainment and sports to drive tourism and create employment.

Governor AkinwunmiAmbode restated the promise while inaugurating the board of arts and culture at Ikeja.

He said the state government had covered a lot of ground in terms of design and structure of the arts and entertainment sector in the last 23 months as part efforts to realize its goal to become a global hub for music, theatre and film.

He urged the board to go all out and explore private sector support to nurture new talents and generate events for a sustainable development of the creative arts sector in the state.

Governor Ambode also charged the board to ensure the sustainable management of arts and culture facilities and infrastructures in the state and create a sustainable framework for the sector.

He reminded them that the state was currently leading the initiatives to transform the national museum and the iconic national arts theatre into world class centers of history, tourism, arts and entertainment.

Members of board include, arts enthusiast, Polly Alakija as chairman, with veteran thespian, Joke Silva, multiple award winning actor and movie producer, KunleAfolayan, influential visual artist, KoladeOshinowo and foremost artist and designer, chief Nike Okundaye as members.

Other members include, Mobee of Badagry, high chief Patrick YodenuMobee, permanent secretary, ministry of education, AdesinaAdeyemi and director of culture at the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture, SaidatOtulana.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

The quarter finals of the UEFA Champions league continue tonight in Europe.

Borrussia Dortmund will welcome Monaco, Atletico Madrid will host Leicester while Bayern Munich will trade tackles champions, Real Madrid.

BORRUSSIA DORTMUND

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund defender, Marc Bartra is recovering positively after he was injured when the team’s bus was damaged by explosions in Germany.

Bartra fractured his wrist in the incident, which led to Tuesday’s champion’s league quarter-final first-leg against Monaco being postponed.

The defender has expressed his appreciation to his fans, supporters and team mates for their support.

PALERMO

In Italy, Serie a Side Palermo has sacked its fourth manager of the season.

Diego Lopezpaid the price for winning just one of his 10 games in charge.

Lopez, appointed at the end of January, was dismissed after a 4-0 defeat at ac Milan on Sunday which left Palermo eight points adrift of safety.

President Paul Baccaglini said a big shake-up is needed as he is trying everything possible to get the team to react with their heads up.

Baccaglini was named as president last month, replacing Maurizio Zamparini, who oversaw nearly 40 coaching changes during his 15 turbulent years in charge.

