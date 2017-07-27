RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS AT SIX WEDNESDAY, JULY 26,   2017

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM



GOVERNORS:LONDON

The seven Governors selected by the Nigerian Governors’ Forum to visit President Buhari in the U.K have touched down in London.The president’s media aides, Femi Adesina and Shehu Garba, had told journalists that the governors would meet with the Nigerian leader by 3 in

the afternoon and hold series of discussion with him.

They are; the governors of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari; Ebonyi State,David Umahi; Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, and Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel.

The others are Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, and Kashim Shettima of Borno State.

SENATE

The Upper Chamber of the National Assembly has voted in support of the Local Government autonomy and items up for amendment in the 1999 constitution.The senate also voted against devolution of powers, but voted in favor of immunity in respect of words spoken or written at plenary sessions.

The lawmakers have also formally indicated that the President must nominate ministers within 30 days and attach their portfolios to the senate for confirmation.The clause makes it mandatory for the President to deliver a state of the nation address in a joint session of the national assembly.

Some lawmakers want a second look at the amendment seeking Local Government autonomy for Local Government.

In the interim, the House of Representatives has stepped down vote on constitution amendment till Thursday.

SENATE; CANDIDACY

The Nigerian senate has approved membership of former presidents of the senate and speakers of the House of Representatives of the Council of State.The lawmakers however rejected removal of the Land Use Act from the constitution.

The Upper Chamber also resisted the move to alter the second schedule,parts i and ii of the constitution to move certain items to the concurrent legislative list, which was intended to give more legislative powers to states.

Some of the lawmakers were not satisfied with the constitutional amendment seeking 35 percent affirmative action for women.

The lawmakers voiced their disapproval.

PEACECORPS: NASS

The National Unity and Peace Corps has commended the National Assembly for passing the bill to make the force a Para- Military agency.

The commandant General, National Unity And Peace Corp, Chinedu Nnaji gave the commendation.

Nnaji promised that the corps will ensure total peace in the country when

the bill is finally passed into law.

OSINBAJO: SWEARING IN

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has expressed confidence in the newly sworn in ministers, Stephen Ocheni from kogi state and Suleiman Hassan from Gombe State.

Osinbajo charged the newly sworn in ministers, to key into the Buhari administration’s economic reforms programme and the Anti-Graft war.

The vice president said the minister’s portfolios would be announced shortly.

DEFECTION

More defections have hit the opposition people’s Democratic Party as four of its members have crossed over to the governing All Progressives Congress in Yobe State.

They are; a former minister of state for foreign affairs, JibrinMaigari;two former National Assembly members; and a state legislator.

Addressing a press conference in Damaturu, the Yobe State Secretary of the APC, Abubakar Bakabe, said the PDP chieftains with thousands of their supporters would be officially received into the party tomorrow.

CRASH

A German military helicopter working with the United Nations peace keeping mission in Mali has crashed.

The cause of the crash and the fate of the two German crew members on board is still unknown.

TENNIS: DJOKOVIC

World number four, Novak Djokovic has announced that he will miss the rest of the season.

Djokovic’s decision is due to an elbow injury sustained earlier this month during last season’s quarter finals.

The tennis star said he will give his elbow and body the proper time tore cover in order to come back strong and in the best shape in 2018.

