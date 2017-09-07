RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

MINISTER OF LABOUR AND EMPLOYMENT, CHRIS NGIGE CRITICISES STRIKINGRESIDENT DOCTORS; SAYS ACTION NOT CONSTITUTIONAL.

ARMY KILLS TWO BOKO HARAM COMMANDERS ON SALLAH DAY ONSLAUGHT.

PDP IN EKITI STATE UNANIMOUSLY ADOPTS DEPUTY GOVERNOR KOLAPO OLUSOLA AS2018 GOVERNORSHIP CANDIDATE.

HURRICANE IRMA WREAKS MAJOR DAMAGE IN THE CARIBBEANS.

SUPER EAGLES HOME BASED COACH SALISU YUSUF RELEASESLIST OF PLAYERS FOR WEST AFRICAN FOOTBALL CUP.

NGIGE: NARD

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has lashed out atmembers of the National Association of Resident Doctors for embarking onindefinite strike.

The Minister said by embarking on the strike action, the resident doctorshave breached the constitution.

He urged NARD to call off their strike action immediately.

Ngige who gave the directive at a mediation meeting at the FederalSecretariat Abuja expressed the hope that the current strike would be theshortest.

NARD

The National Hospital, Abuja says it has carried out theDirective of the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, to ensure that consultants and Corps member Doctors attend to patients.

The hospital’s head of information and protocol unit, Tayo Haastrup, made this known to newsmen in Abuja.

The Health Minister had directed all Teaching Hospitals, Federal MedicalCenters and other Government Hospitals to engage all consultants, Corpsmember Doctors and house officers to attend to patients.

BUHARI: ABUJA

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari is back in the nation’s capitalAbuja, seven days after his Eid-El-Kabir holiday in Daura, Katsina State.

The President, touched down in the FCT this afternoon accompanied by hiswife, AishaBuhari.

While in Daura, Buhari received some dignitaries, including his Niger counte rpart, President Muhammadou Yusouffou.

OGUN STATE

The Ogun State Government has urged the Federal Government to review itsrevenue sharing formula of proceeds gotten from non-oil taxes, includingvalue added tax.

The State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Bimbo Ashiru made the call while highlighting ways the government had outlined to increase thestate’s allocation.

Ashiru noted that the state had the highest number of industries and hadbeen contributing hugely to the nation’s treasury without getting anamount that equals what its generates.

ARMY: BOKO HARAM

Two Boko Haram commanders and deputies to the leader Abubakar Shekau, have been killed in successful military operations at Alafa in Borno State.

Army spokesman, brigadier general Sani Usman, in a statement, said Shekau deputies were killed in an onslaught on Salah day.

Five other key leaders of the group and close associates of Shekau were also neutralized during a joint bombardment in august.

Usman described Shekau’s latest video as an act of desperation and lies.

EKITI: PDP

The People’s Democratic Party in Ekiti State has unanimously adopted the State’s Deputy Governor Kolapo Olusolaas its candidate for the 2018governorship election in the state.

Olusola emerged from the list of strong contenders for the governorshipticket as the “most preferred candidate at a meeting by the party keyplayers in ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State Capital.

An indigene of Ikere Ekiti, Olusola was adopted before the commencement of a retreat organized for members to sensitize them ahead of the 2018election.

MARKARFI: PDP

The Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of thePeople’s Democratic Party, Ahmed Makarfi, has vowed that the party will sanction members who rush to court to institute legal actions against it.

He said members of the party must follow due process in their quest tocorrect perceived injustice they felt had been meted out to them.

Makarfi made the assertion in Abuja while inaugurating caretakercommittees of the party for Osun and Adamawa states.

LAGOS-IBADAN EXPRESSWAY

Confusion was earlier reported along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway asmotorists and passers-by raise alarm over a fire supposedly caused bysquatters under the bridge.

Reports say thick smoke from the fire polluted the atmosphere from Kara to Arepo leaving road users scampering for safety.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that squatters under thebridge were known for regularly burning tyres which results in suchpollution.

CARIBBEAN

Hurricane Irma has destroyed buildings and caused major flooding onseveral French island territories in the Caribbean.

French interior minister Gérard Collomb said the four “most solid”buildings on Saint Martin, shared by France and the Netherlands, weredestroyed.

Significant damage has also been reported in the Dutch section.

The storm described as category five hurricanes, the highest possible levelever, has sustained wind speeds reaching 295 kilometer high.



EAGLES

Head Coach of the home-based Super Eagles squad, Saliu Yusuf has selected goal keepers’Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Dele Ajiboye, and 16 other players forthis month’s West African football union cup of the nation’s tournamentfor senior national teams taking place in Ghana.

Nigeria will play Sierra Leone in the first round of the tournament as aknockout match before eight teams will emerge for a group phasecompetition.

The competition takes place from 9th through 24th of September.

BOLT

World fastest athlete, Usain Bolt is feeling no pressure in retirement andconfident that his world records can remain for decades.

Bolt says he possibly wants to settle down and get married.

He also expressed interest in playing football.The Jamaican sprinter retired last month after the world championship inLondon.

Bolt holds the world records of 9 minutes 58 seconds in 100 meters and 19minutes, 19 seconds in 200 race meters, both in berlin in 2009.

