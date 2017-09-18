RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM



WORLD NEWS AT TWELVE



MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 18TH, 2017

PRESIDENCY INSISTS ARMY DID THE RIGHT THING LABELLING IPOB A TERRORISTORGANISATION.

DEFENSE MINISTRY STATES REASONS FOR BRANDING IPOB A TERRORISTS GROUP.

EKWEREMMADU WRITES PRESIDENT BUHARI; REQUEST WITHDRAWAL OF OPERATIONPYTHON DANCE 2 FROM THE SOUTH EAST.

PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI ARRIVESNEW YORK FOR 72ND SESSION OF UNGENERAL ASSEMBLY.

EVERTON’S FORWARD, WAYNE ROONEY APPEARS IN COURTPLEADS GUILTY TO DRINK DRIVING.

MOHAMMED: IPOB

The presidency is insisting that the Nigerian army has not done anythingwrong in labeling the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB a terroristorganization.

Minister for Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed said this today in aninterview session on Television Continental.

Mohammed added that IPOB was not a group to be joked about, as they pose serious threat to the nation if not checked.

The Minister also said that IPOB was a violent group, hence the militarybranding them as terrorists.

DEFENCE: IPOB

Meanwhile, The Defense Ministry has made more clarifications as to whyIPOB has been declared a terrorist group.

Defense Minister, Mansur Dan-Ali explained that several hate speeches andcounter speeches on the instance of the IPOB were heating up the polity.

The Defense Minister maintained that the unity of Nigeria was what themilitary stands for, and must not be tampered with.

EKWEREMADU: BUHARI

For his part, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has called onPresident Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw the Operation Python Dance 2 fromthe south east.

Ekweremadu made the request in a five page letter he wrote to the Nigerianleader, warning that leaving the soldiers there might cause another war.

The number 2 man of the Nigerian senate also appealed to the president toheed the advice of his security advisers who had urged him to lessentension in the southeast through amending his policies to include theregion in his appointments and infrastructure development plans.

ARMY: SOUTH WEST

Meanwhile the army has disclosed plans to launch operation crocodile smilein the south-west and south -south regions of the country.

This is coming regardless of the calls to withdraw the soldiers from the

south east region.

Army spokesman, SaniUsman, made this known in a media chat.

Usman noted that though there are controversies surrounding operationpython dance 2 in the south-east, he explained that the combat scheme wasnot borne out of a political agenda, but to ensure security in all theregions of the country.

BUHARI:NEW YORK

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in New York.

He is there to join other world leaders for the one week 72nd session ofthe UN general assembly high-level events starting tomorrow Tuesday.

Buhari will deliver Nigeria’s national statement tomorrow, the first dayof the general debate.

The president was accompanied by Governors Abdul’azizYari Of Zamfara,

David Umahi Of Ebonyi and Rotimi Akeredolu Of Ondo State.

KADUNA: APC

The All Progressives Congress in Kaduna State has given its full supportfor the re-elections of President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria’s presidentand Governor Nasir El-Rufai as The Kaduna State governor in 2019.

The state APC made this known at a stakeholders’ meeting with partyleaders from the 255 electoral wards of the state.

The party gave their endorsement for the re-elections of the duo in acommuniqué signed by leaders of the party in Kaduna.

GERMANY

Three people are going on trial in the German City of Essen for failing toassist a pensioner who had collapsed after entering a bank cashpoint.

The 83-year-old man who had hit his head on the tiles after he fell died aweek later.

The customers were identified in CCTV footage, which showed them steppinground the critically ill pensioner.

Under German law, failure to respond to a medical emergency is punishableby a fine or up to a year in jail.

WAYNE ROONEY: COURT

Everton’s forward, Wayne Rooney has pleaded guilty to a charge of drinkdriving at Stockport magistrate’s court.

The striker was released on bail after being arrested by Cheshire policeon suspicion of the offence on September 1st.

The 31-year-old was banned from driving for two years and ordered toperform 100 hours of unpaid work as part of a 12-month community order.

Rooney was also ordered to pay 170 pounds when he appeared at Stockportmagistrates’ court.

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS AT TWELVE MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 18TH, 2017