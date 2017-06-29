RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS UPDATE AT 1, 2, 3 AND 4PM WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28,   2017  

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

SUPREME COURT: POLITICIANS

The Supreme Court has come hard on politicians, blaming them for the unsettled political climate in the country.

It said politicians’ unwillingness to play by the rules and abide by the dictate of the law account for why the nation’s polity is riddled with crises.

This forms part of the substance of two judgments delivered by a five-man panel of the apex court, led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

FG: PIRATES

This heartwarming news from the Ministry of Defence has it that pirate attacks in the coast of Nigeria have reduced significantly in the first half of 2017.

The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali said the recent development follows some measures adopted by the federal government.

Dan-Ali stated that only four successful attacks were recorded out of 16 of such attempted attacks during the period.

UN: BOKO HARAM

The United Nations has condemned the series of suicide bombing attacks in Maiduguri.

The secretary-general of the UN, António Guterres, who expressed shock over the incident, said the organisation will give all it takes to support the federal government in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

The UN chief also wished a quick recovery to those injured in the series of suicide bombing attacks, while hoping that those responsible for the dastardly act will be swiftly brought to justice.

NMA: ANAMBRA

Medical doctors in Anambra State have decided to get involved in the state politics.

The Nigerian Medical Association, Anambra State chapter, says the time when the elite stood aloof and allowed the barely educated to impose leaders on the people of the state had passed.

The medical practitioners through its the chairman in the state Kennedy Emejulu, have therefore pledged to participate actively in the process that would produce the next governor of the state on November 18th.

UNIDO

Nigeria may not continue to be the leading Africa economy except it is industrialized.

Sentiments of the United Nation Industrial Development Organisation, UNIDO.

The UNIDO representative to ECOWAS and regional director, Nigeria regional office jean Bakole made this known.

Bakole said that countries that had achieved giant strides today were the industrialised ones, adding that industrialisation would help Nigeria to achieve its set goal of economic recovery and growth plan by 2020.

NIGERIA: ITALY

“Nigeria and Italy will soon finalise a draft technical agreement on military and defence cooperation and operations” says Defence Minister, Mansur Dan-Ali when he met with his italian

Counterpart, Madam Roberta Pinnoti in Rome.

Dan-Ali said that the agreement was expected to facilitate exchange of data and experiences on technical matters affecting preparation and conduct of combined naval operations on counter-piracy awareness and oil platforms protection.

BRITAIN

Four Nigerians have been held by British authorities for using the identities of MPS, judges and police officers in a 10 million pound scam, spanning four years.

The suspects were said to have allegedly stole personal details from the civil service sports council to make fraudulent claims.

Two of the suspects have already pleaded guilty and will be sentenced at the central criminal court of England and wales, old bailey on July 6th.

T ENNIS: MURRAY

Britain’s defending champion; Andy Murray has been named top seed in men’s tennis at Wimbledon.

Novak Djokovic is second, Roger Federer third and Rafael Nadal fourth seed.

It is the first time since Wimbledon 2014 that the four players have been named top seeds for a grand slam and keeps them apart until the semi-finals.

The draw will be held on Friday for the tournament, which starts on Monday, July 3rd.

DAN EVANS

Italian sportswear firm, Ellesse has withdrawn their deal with Britain’s tennis player Dan Evans after he tested positive for cocaine.

The 27-year-old was suspended after admitting he had failed the test at the Barcelona open in April.

Ellesse, who stepped into the breach in March issued a statement announcing the end of their association.

ABEOKUTA

Activities at the Federal Medical Centre Abeokuta have been brought to a halt, as members of staff are protesting the alleged imposition of a new chief medical director on them.

The workers had rejected the proposed appointment of Professor Abdul-Semiu Musa, from the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital.

They explained that events leading to the conduct of the appointment did not follow due process, and was shrouded in secrecy.

EDO ASSEMBLY

The Edo State house of assembly has confirmed 18 nominees ‎sent to it by state governor Godwin Obaseki as commissioners.

The nominees were cleared ‎eight days after the list was read during plenary on June 20th.

Obaseki had in a letter dated June 19th and addressed to the Speaker, Justin Okonoboh, urged the house to facilitate the confirmation of the nominees.

COURT: EFCC

A federal high court in Abuja has criticized the economic and financial crimes commission over poor preparation for the trial of a former minister of interior, Abba Moro.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, who expressed “reservation” about the level of the EFCC’s “unpreparedness” for the case, adjourned the case until October 4th due to the anti-graft agency’s inability produce its witness in court.

Moro is standing trial on charges of recruitment fraud which allegedly took place at Nigerian immigration services in 2014.

