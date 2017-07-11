RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS UPDATE AT 9,10 AND 11 AM MONDAY, JULY 10,   2017

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

PATIENCE:MAGU

Wife of former president Goodluck Jonathan, Patience Jonathan, has pointedan accusing finger at the embattled acting chairman of the economic andfinancial crimes commission, Ibrahim Magu.

Patience said Magu wrote the British high commission in Nigeria not toissue her visa.She disclosed in a petition written by her lawyers, and addressed to thespeaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

The former first lady however noted that the British government didinvestigate her and found her not wanting and thereafter issued her with

a visa.

PLATEAU

The Plateau State Government has placed on surveillance academic andnon-academic staff of the federal government girls’ college, Lantang, whohad contact with the students that tested positive for Lassa fever. Also to be observed are all the students and neighboring communities ofthe FGGC.

The investigation is to last for 21 days. The permanent secretary, plateau state ministry of health, Gatau Habila,

made this known expressed in an interview with newsmen in Jos.

PDP



The national chairman of the people’s Democratic Party, Ali Modu Sheriff,and the chairman of the party’s national caretaker committee, AhmedMakarfi, has congratulated members of the party in Osun state for winningthe Saturday senatorial election in the state.

The two men said the victory recorded by the party in the Osun westsenatorial election by its candidate, Nurudeen Adeleke, was a result ofhard work.

The PDP candidate defeated other contenders in the election, including

Senator Mudasiru Hussain of the all progressives’ congress, who was backed

by the state governor, Rauf Aregbesola.

LAGOS



The Lagos state Government wishes to pacify Lagosians with this piece ofinformation following the rate of flooding in some areas of the state. The government says it has activated its emergency response system to

respond efficiently to affected areas.

The Lagos state commissioner for the environment, Babatunde Adejare, gavethis assurance, while attributing the cause of the floods to the high tide

of the lagoon.

The commissioner however warned residents to stop the habit of dumpingrefuse in drainages and other unlawful places.

NIGER



Meanwhile, the Niger state government has declared 10 residents of Sulejamissing, following heavy downpour and flood in the state.The chairman of Suleja local government area, Abdullahi Maje, confirmed

this to newsmen.

Maje explained that the flood affected more than 100 houses around SulejaLocal Government Area.

INEC: MELAYE

Recall of the senator representing Kogi west, Dino Melaye will go onregardless.The independent national electoral commission, INEC says it will todaybegin the recall of the senator.

Reports say, a team headed by INEC national commissioner might oversee theprocess, which may also involve its operation department.According to INEC timetable, Melaye’s recall will run from July 10th to

august 19th.

AHMED: MINERALDEPOSITS

Kwara state governor, Abdul Fatah Ahmed is of the opinion that theconstitution has made the exploration of mineral resources by stategovernments difficult.

The stated that the development had prevented the states from increasingtheir internally-generated revenue and creating employment opportunitiesthrough the development and harnessing of solid minerals in their areas.

The governor, who was represented by the commissioner for education andhuman capital development, Musa Yeketi, made the assertion in Ilorin the Kwara state capital.

US: RUSSIA

U.S president, Donald Trump has decided against working with Russia tocreate an impenetrable cyber-security unit to prevent election hacking.

This came after his discussion with Russian president Vladmir Putin inGermany. Trump who initially accepted the proposal, took to social media to expresshis rejection of the idea.

TRUMP JR

Meanwhile, son of the U.S. President, Donald Trump junior, has admittedmeeting a Russian lawyer whom he said promised damaging information onformer secretary of state, Hillary Clinton.

He however noted that the Russian lawyer gave no useful material on thepresidential candidate when he met with her last year.

This is coming as U.S officials are investigating alleged Russianmeddling in the country’s presidential election.

THERESA MAY

Theresa May’s offer to give EU citizens in the UK settled status afterBrexit has been described far short of what citizens are entitled to.

May has said about three million EU citizens would be allowed to stay andEU migrants who had lived in the UK for five years would be granted accessto health, education and other benefits.However, the prime minister’s proposals would be dependent on EU statesguaranteeing Britons the same rights.

.

AUSTRIA

The Austrian Government has barred Turkey’s economy minister Nihat

Zeybekci’s from entering the country to attend a rally to mark the first

anniversary of the failed coup attempt.

An Austrian spokesman said that Zeybekci’s visit would represent a danger

to public order and security. Relations are already tense as Austria has criticized the Turkish

government’s response to the failed coup.

