RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS UPDATE AT 9,10 AND 11 AM WEDNESDAY,  JUNE 28,   2017

CHINA

China has launched a new type of domestically built warship.

The move is in a bid to modernize its military.

The launch comes after china presented its first home-produced aircraftcarrier in April.

VENEZUELA

Venezuela’s Supreme Court has been attacked by grenades dropped from ahelicopter.

President NicolásMaduro has described it as called a “terrorist attack”.

This comes after mass protests against the country’s political andeconomic crisis.

The Supreme Court is regularly criticized by the Venezuelan opposition forits rulings which bolster President Maduro’s hold on power.

FG: SERAP

There are calls for accountability in the country.

The socio-economic rights and accountability project, serap has requestedthe federal government to publish details of spending of the 388.304billion naira London Paris club loan refunds allegedly diverted andmismanaged by 35 states.

At his ruling, Justice Muslim Hassan of a federal high court sitting inIkoyi granted serap leave to apply for judicial relief and seek an ordercompelling the government to publish these states.

MIGRANTS

The remains of at least 25 migrants who drowned on their way to Europe have been found off Libyan coast.

Reports say some of the corpses were washed ashore on a beach near theLibyan capital, but most were on rocks off the town of Tajoura in a stateof decomposition.

Italy’s coastguard revealed that more than 8,000 migrants had been rescuedoff the coast of Libya in a 48-hour period

ISIS

Six suspected members of the Islamic State group isis have been arrestedin Spain, Britain and Germany by Spanish authorities investigating ajihadist recruiting network.

The investigation began in 2015 after authorities discovered videos postedon the internet describing a young Muslim living in Spain and his eventualdeparture for Syria.

EDO STATE

The Edo State House of Assembly will hold a public hearing tomorrow on abill aimed at checking cattle rearing and grazing in the state.

Majority leader of the house, FolyOge-Degbe, said the public debate is anaddition to the ongoing debate at the house of assembly for a law toestablish the state cattle rearing and grazing agency.

The cattle rearing and grazing bill scaled through its secondreading in the assembly.

OSINBAJO

The presidency has said it would promptly address legitimate agitationsand concerns of Nigerians, irrespective of the different ethnic groups.

Acting President, YemiOsibajo gave the assurance.

Osinbajo noted in a statement by his spokesman, LaoluAkande that thegovernment was not deaf to genuine demands by ethnic nationalities, butadvised that every demand should be made with decorum.

The Acting President condemned all hateful and divisive speeches acrossthe country.

EMIR: KANO

The Emir of Kano, MuhammaduSanusi the second, in his contribution, advised state governments to enlighten the people, especially the youth onthe importance of peace.‎

Sansui gave the counsel during the traditional HawanNasarawa activitiesheld at government house, in Kano. ‎

The Emir also believes it would be a welcome development if the stategovernments provide pesticides to farmers whose crops were affected byinsects and pests in some local government areas of the state.‎

BUHARI: OKUPE

Critics in the country have blamed media aides to President MuhammaduBuhari for the controversy generated by the President’s Sallah message which was aired in Hausa.

Spokesman to former President Goodluck Jonathan, DoyinOkupe maintained that the President’s media handlers were in a hurry to dismiss unwarrantedrumours of the president’s ‘death’ or extreme incapacitation hence theiraction.

Okupe however advised them to learn from their mistakes to avoid arepetition.

PFN: AGITATION

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria is also calling for peace in the country.

PFN wants Nigerians to eschew all forms of hate and provocative speeches,kidnapping and terrorism in whatever form.

President of the Christian Association, Felix Omo-Bude who made plea notedthat Nigeria’s unity was paramount, and therefore peace should be embracedirrespective of faith or ethnicity

AKWA IBOM

The Senate now has to make time to look into the disputed pre-election issues involving Bassey Albert and BasseyEtim.

This is as constituents of AkwaIbom north-east senatorial district havewritten to the senate president, BukolaSaraki, demanding resolution ofthe pre-election issues in the state.

The people claim they have no idea who represents their district, since afederal high court had nullified the election of Albert Akpan.

The constituent has therefore in the letter, requested the senatepresident to consider swearing-in BasseyEtim, as the senator representingthe district.

NIGERIA: FRANCE

It’s boom time for the oil and gas sector as the French government says ithas set aside about 1 billion euro to be invested in that industry.

The France Ambassador to Nigeria, Denys Gauer, disclosed this when thegroup general manager, group public affairs division of the Nigerian national petroleum corporation, NduUghamadu, led a delegation to hisoffice in Abuja.

For his part, Ughamadu commended the ambassador for his decision to investin the country, while assuring him that the corporation was determinedto develop a robust business atmosphere for investors.

SPORT: IKEME

Super Eagles first choice keeper, Carl Ikeme is still keeping hope alivefor the team following their 2-0 loss to South Africa’s BafanaBafana inthe Africa cup of nations 2019 qualifiers in Uyo, AkwaIbom State.

Ikeme says he is optimistic that the team is capable of making a comebackand qualifies for the tournament.

The goalkeeper missed the match due to injuries, but said he wasgradually getting back to form and looking forward to having an injuryfree season.

VENEZUELA

This rather sad one from Venezuella has it that the Supreme Court in thatcountry has been attacked by grenades dropped from a helicopter.

The President, Nicolas Maduro, said the helicopter had flown over theSupreme Court, and the justice and interior ministries, dropping fourgrenades and firing 15 shots at the interior ministry.

Maduro who described the attack as terrorism, added that no injuries weresustained

MICHAEL

Swedish- American Actor and Writer, Michael Nyqvist, who starred in thefilm, the girl with the dragon tattoo and popular john wick chapter 1, hasdied.

The actor died yesterday after suffering from lung cancer for a year.

Nyqvist is survived by his wife, Catharina Ehrnrooth, and their children,Ellen and Arthur.

He was 56 year old.

