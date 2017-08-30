RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS UPDATE AT ONE WEDNESDAY ,  AUGUST 30, 2017

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

WEDNESDAY , AUGUST 30, 2017

BUHARI

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced a cash reward of one million Naira each to players of the victorious 2017 FIBA champions ,D Tigress.

Buhari made the announcement during the federal executive councilmeeting in Abuja today.

The team won the 2017 FIBA tournament in Mali after defeating Senegal 65 to 48 points.

They also qualified for the 2018 FIBA women’s basketball world cup in Spain.

DALUNG

The super eagles will deliver the 2018 world cup ticket to Nigerians.

The assurance was givenby the minister of youth and sports, Solomon Dalung in Abuja.

He stressed that thesuper eagleswere prepared for the world cupqualifier match against the indomitable lions of Cameroon.

The first leg of the encounter will take place on Friday,September 1st while the return leg will be played in Yaoundé ,

The Cameroonian capital on September 4th.

EVANS

Suspected kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike also known as Evans haspleaded guilty to a two-count charge bordering on kidnappingEvans was arraigned alongside five other accomplices before justiceHakeem Oshodi at the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos by the stategovernment earlier today.

Following the plea of all six defendants, the attorney general of Lagosstate, Adeniji Kazeem asked for a trial date and solicited the remandof the defendants in prison custody.

Justice Oshodi thereafter ordered the remand of all the defendants at thekirikiri maximum prison and adjourned the case till October 19th.

OSHIOMHOLE

A call has gone out to a former speaker of the Edo Statehouse of assembly, Elizabeth Ativie to return the official vehiclesgiven to her while in office.

The call was made by the state’s former governor, Adams Oshiomhole.

Oshiomhole also denied reports of directing Ativie to convert thevehicles for her personal use.

The former Edo State governor noted that he lacked the power togive out vehicles belonging to the state house of assembly.

KADUNA

The Kaduna State Government is working on improving telecom services in fifteen local government areas of the state.

Reports say the governor Nasiru El-Rufai administration is workingwith a telecom company to mount 40 masts across the state.

The disclosure was made by the technical assistant to governor, SheyinOlufade.

Olufade said the project would also enhance security and the state’s economy.

VENEZUELA

Venezuela’s new constituent assembly has voted unanimously to putopposition leaders on trial for treason.

The assembly said it would prosecute those in supporting of the U.Seconomic sanctions against the country.

U.S president Donald Trump had approved the some strict measures inresponse to what it called the “dictatorship” of president Nicolás Maduro.

