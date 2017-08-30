RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS UPDATE AT ONE WEDNESDAY ,  AUGUST 30, 2017

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

BUHARI            

President Muhammadu Buhari has  announced  a  cash  reward  of  one million Naira   each     to players  of  the  victorious   2017  FIBA champions ,D  Tigress.

Buhari made the announcement during the federal executive councilmeeting in Abuja today.

The team won the 2017 FIBA tournament in Mali after defeating Senegal 65 to 48 points.

They also qualified for the 2018 FIBA women’s basketball world cup in Spain.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

DALUNG           

The super eagles will deliver the 2018 world cup ticket to Nigerians.

The assurance was givenby the minister of youth and sports, Solomon Dalung in Abuja.

He    stressed that thesuper eagleswere prepared for the world cupqualifier   match against the indomitable lions of Cameroon.

The   first leg  of  the  encounter  will  take  place  on Friday,September  1st    while  the  return leg  will  be  played  in Yaoundé  ,

The Cameroonian capital on September 4th.

 

 

 

EVANS            

Suspected kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike   also known as Evans haspleaded guilty to a two-count charge bordering on kidnappingEvans was arraigned   alongside   five other accomplices before justiceHakeem Oshodi at the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos by the stategovernment earlier today.

Following the plea of all six defendants, the attorney general of Lagosstate, Adeniji Kazeem   asked for a trial date and solicited   the remandof the defendants  in prison custody.

Justice Oshodi thereafter ordered the remand of all the defendants at thekirikiri maximum prison  and adjourned  the  case  till October 19th.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OSHIOMHOLE               

A  call  has  gone  out to    a  former  speaker  of  the  Edo  Statehouse  of  assembly,  Elizabeth Ativie to return the  official vehiclesgiven to   her  while  in  office.

The call was made  by    the  state’s  former governor, Adams Oshiomhole.

Oshiomhole also denied reports of  directing  Ativie  to convert thevehicles for her personal use.

The former Edo State governor  noted  that  he  lacked the power togive out vehicles belonging to the state  house  of assembly.

 

 

 

 

 

KADUNA             

The Kaduna State Government is working on improving telecom services in fifteen local government areas of the state.

Reports say   the    governor Nasiru El-Rufai administration is workingwith a telecom company to mount 40 masts across the state.

The disclosure was made   by the technical assistant to governor, SheyinOlufade.

Olufade said the project  would  also enhance security and the state’s economy.

 

 

 

 

 

VENEZUELA                   

Venezuela’s new constituent assembly has voted unanimously to putopposition leaders on trial for treason.

The assembly said it would prosecute those in supporting of the U.Seconomic sanctions against the country.

U.S president Donald Trump had approved the some strict measures inresponse to what it called the “dictatorship” of president Nicolás Maduro.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

