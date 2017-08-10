RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

WORLD NEWS UPDATE AT ELEVEN

THURSDAY, AUGUST 10TH , 2017

OSINBAJO

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has approved the appointment of 21 new permanent secretaries in the federal civil service.

The announcement was made by the head of civil service of the federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita through a statement earlier today in Abuja.

The statement added that the portfolios of the newly appointed permanent secretaries would soon be announced.

FEC: REFINANCING

The federal executive council has approved refinancing of 3 billion dollars’ worth of treasury bills as part of efforts to restructure the nation’s debt profile.

So says the minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun, while briefing journalists at the end of the federal executive council meeting.

Adeosun explained that the federal government was taking dollar denominated loans which are cheaper than the naira.

The finance minister however warned that the nation was not dollarizing the economy but trying to reduce the cost of borrowing.

LAGOS: LASSA

After the confirmation of three more cases of Lassa fever in Lagos, the state government has called on residents not to panic as it is on top of the situation.

Two persons infected with the disease have died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba.

The special adviser to the governor on primary health care, Dr. Olufemi Onanuga disclosed that three of the 100 people being traced in connection with the treatment of the cases were declared positive after tests.

Also the Commissioner for Health in Yobe state, Dr Bello Kawuwa said four people were quarantined for clinical analysis in Yobe state.



ARMY 1

The Nigerian army in partnership with the civilian joint task force has killed six suspected Boko Haram terrorists in an ambush in Borno state.

Director of army public relations, Brig.-Gen Sani Usman who disclosed this in a statement said the suspected terrorists were ambushed at Bulabirin and Mongole villages in Dikwa local council of Borno state.

During the operation, the troops neutralized six terrorists, while several others sustained various bullet wounds.



ARMY 2

In another development, the Nigerian air force says it has bombed the hide-out of the Boko Haram terrorists with its alpha jet aircraft.

Air force spokesman, air commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya said the force conducted an intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance mission at the Sambisa forest where a large number of the terrorists were hiding.

NORTH KOREA: U.S

North Korea says its plan to fire four missiles near the U.S territory of Guam will soon be ready.

This comes as the war of words between the U.S and North Korea intensifies.

Meanwhile, the U.S Defence secretary Jim Mattis has said Pyongyang would be “grossly overmatched” in any war against the U.S and its allies, adding that President Kim Jong-Un’s actions could mean the “end of his regime”.

NADAL

World number 3, Rafeal Nadal has progressed to the next round of the Rogers cup.

Rafa Nadal eased past Croatian Borna Coric 6-1 6-2 in just 29 minutes.

The Spaniard’s next opponent will be 18-year-old Canadian Denis Shapovalov who enjoyed the biggest win of his career by defeating argentine Juan Martin Del Potro 6-3 7-6(4).

