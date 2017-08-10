RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

WORLD NEWS UPDATE AT ELEVEN

THURSDAY, AUGUST 10TH, 2017

KADUNA

The Economic and Financial crimes commission, EFCC has recovered over 227 million naira in Kaduna state in the last seven months.

The anti graft agency’s head of operations in the state, Ibrahim Bappa said the money was recovered from various persons under investigation by the commission.

Bappa added that the anti-graft agency also screened 865 suspects arrested within the period from the 220 petitions it received.

KWARA: SARAKI

Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has refunded all the pensions he collected as a Former Governor of Kwara state.

This was disclosed by the Kwara state government through its secretary, Isiaka gold.

Gold explained that Saraki had also requested a halt in the payment of pension to his account.

CERC

The constitution and electoral reform committee, is proposing a restructuring of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The Ken Nnamani led committee which was inaugurated by the federal government proposed reforms to make the electoral agency independent.

The committee also made recommendations on defection from political parties and approach on the death of a candidate after winning an election.

JAPAN



A suspected World War II bomb has been found in the premises of the Japanese Fukushima nuclear plant.

The bomb was which was dropped by the united states during the war was discovered by construction workers at a parking close to the facility.

Unexploded U.S bombs and shells are still being found in Japan more than 70 years after the conflict ended in 1945.



US: CUBA

The United State has expelled two Cuban diplomats. This comes after the U.S embassy staff in the Cuban capital of Havana suffered mysterious physical illness.

Meanwhile, Cuba’s foreign ministry has described the move as unjust and expressed willingness to work with the U.S in ensuring proper investigation into the setback.

IAAF

Nigerian female sprinter, Blessing Okagbare has made it into the finals of the long jump at the on-going IAAF world championships in London.

Okagbare ensured qualification for Friday’s final with her 6.51 meter second round leap after opening with 6.21 meter in the first round.

The mark ensured she finished eighth in the overall classification.

