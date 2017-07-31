RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS UPDATE AT ONE MONDAY , JULY 30,   2017



LAGOS POLICE

The Lagos state police command has called on residents to refrain from living in isolated and unsafe areas.

The call was made by the states command spokesmen, Olarinde Famous-Cole.

Cole said the move will prevent attacks on vulnerable citizens by hoodlums.

The warning follows the murder of four family members at the Ikorodu area by the Baddo cult.

DHQ

The Defence headquarters has blamed the recent attacks by the Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State on the terrorist informants.

The Director of Defence Information, Major General John Enenche stated this while speaking with newsmen earlier today in Lagos.

Enenche remarks comes after the recent attack of 48 by the insurgents at the lake Chad basin.

The DHQ spokesman insisted that the exploration process was monitored by conspirators and called on the public to assist in providing useful information to eradicate the terrorists.

RONALDO

Real Madrid forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived the Alarcon court in Spain to testify against his tax evasion allegations.

The four time ballon d or winner is being accused of evading 17.3 million dollars in taxes.

The Spanish prosecutor says the 32-year-old used a business structure to hide his image rights income in Spain between 2011 and 2014.

If found guilty, Ronald would face a large fine and a possible custodial sentence.

AFGHAN

The so called Islamic state militant have claimed reponsibility for the terror attack at the afghan Capital of Kabul.

A suicide bomber blew himself up outside the Iraqi embassy in the capital city while the four other terrorist breached the compound of the embassy.

The attackers were subsequently killed while the compound has been secured.

OGUN

At least 35 persons have died from road accidents in Ogun State in the last two months.

This is according the corps commander, Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Trace, Seni Ogunyemi.

He said 51 road accidents were recorded in june out of which 13 persons died, 95 injured and 447 traffic offenders arrested.

Ogunyemi however urged road users in the state to be cautious and on the highways.

ASUU: F.G: B.H

Due to the latest abduction of some lecturers in the lake chad basin by the Boko Haram militants, the staff union of universities, Asuu has threatened to go on strike if the lecturers of the university of Maiduguri are not freed.

President of the union, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, emphasized that the union will take action if the federal government cannot strengthen security in university and ensure the release of the abducted lecturers.

Ogunyemi added that the union was saddened by the Unimaid incident.



IRAQ:UK

A ruling by the united kingdom high court has halted attempts by a Former Iraqi General, Abdul Al Rabbat to have to prosecute the Fromer U.K Prime Minister Tony Blair over the Iraq war.

This comes after al rabbat accused blair of committing “a crime of aggression” by supporting the us-led iraq invasion in 2003.

In his ruling, the Lord Chief Justice , Lord Thomas of Cwmgiedd and Justice Ouseley rejected the bid, saying the case had “no prospect” of succeeding.



NCMM

The national commission for museum and monuments, is planning to rebuild the sukur world heritage site in Adamawa state.

The heritage sit was destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents in 2014.

The Director-General Of The Commission, Yusuf Usman, who revealed this in Abuja also said efforts to address conservation challenges at the Osun-Osogbo grove in Osun State is underway.



FG:KACHIKWU

Nigeria may stop producing oil if the cost of production remains high.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu stated this in Lagos.

The minister also said the country was lagging behind oil producing countries who have reduced their costs of production.

BADOO

The Lagos State Police Command has raided some shrines at the Ikorodu area of the state .

The raid follows the killing of four persons by the Baddo cult on Sunday.

We hear that the raid has also led to the discovery of five graves.

CROSS RIVER

The cross river state government is set to commence the construction of 50 housing units for over 3,000 internally displaced persons at the ceded Bakassi area .

Governor Ben Ayade who gave the hint said the state government had identified a large parcel of land bothering cross river state and Cameroon for the project.

He explained the choice of the location adding that it was in line with the demands of the displaced persons.

The governor also said the location will help the displaced persons access their major source of livelihood which is fishing.

UGANDA

Uganda’s military says it has lost 12 soldiers in an attack claimed by Shabaab militants in southern Somalia.

The al-qaeda linked insurgents ambushed the Ugandan troops that are part of an African union force as they patrolled a supply route.

The AU mission said an improvised explosive device was used in an ambush of a convoy composed of its troops and Somali forces.



RIVERS

A high court sitting in rivers state has found three persons guilty of the murder of four students who were lynched in ALUU community in 2012.

The court presided over by Justice Nyordee also discharged and acquitted four others, who were standing trial for the 2012 murder.

According to the judge, the prosecution failed to prove its case of murder against the 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th accused persons beyond every reasonable doubt.

He, however, found the first second and third defendants guilty of murder.



EKWEREMADU

A call has gone out to Nigerians not to be discouraged by some failed bills in the on going amendment of the 1999 constitution.

The call was made by the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

Ekweremadu also commended lawmakers of the upper chamber for approving 95 per cent of the recommendations presented by his committee.

He also defended the devolution of powers bill, adding that the move will aid in enable infrastructural development

KADUNA

The Kaduna State Police Command has warned politicians to desist from hiring political thugs to disturb the peace of the state.

The warning was issued by the State Police Commissioner, Agyole Abeh.

Abeh also assured residents that the violence that occurred during a press briefing by members of the all progressives congress would be investigated.



BORNO

The recent bokoharam attack on workers of the Nigerian National Petroleum Cooperation and some military officers will not stop the search for oil in the lake chad basin.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri, Prof. Ibrahim Njodi .

Njodi made the commitment while hosting a delegation of the Nigerian national petroleum corporation and the Ministry of Petroleum in Maiduguri.

The Vice-chancellor of the University of Maiduguri also told the delegation that the university community was saddened by the recent and called on the NNPC to provide support to families of the victims .





MATIC

Manchester United Coach, Jose Mourinho says Chelsea’s Nemanja Matic wants to join the red devils.

United have reportedly agreed a 40 million pounds move for the Serbian.

If the deal scales through , the 28-year-old defensive midfielder would be united’s third summer signing following the arrivals of Defender Victor Lindelof and Striker Romelu Lukaku.

