The Kogi  State  chapter  of   the  National Youth Council of Nigeria has concluded plans to mobilize one  thousand  volunteers  to complement the state  government’s efforts in tackling flooding in the  state .

 

The council’s chairman, Oladele Nihi stated   this earlier today.

 

He  disclosed  that  the  volunteers  were  from  various  local   government  areas  of  the  state.

 

According to him, the volunteers are expected to work with the national emergency management agency and kogi ministry of environment.

 

 

 

 

NIGERIA/SOUTH AFRICA                 

Plans  have  been  put  in  place  to   commence  investigation  into   the  killing  of   a  Nigerian, Clement Kalu, in South Africa.

We hear that the investigation   will be handled by officials of the Nigerian Mission in South Africa, Nigerian Union South Africa and South Africa’s independent police.

A meeting  is    also  expected  to  take  place  today  in the  South  African  capital  of Pretoria today.

The meeting is aimed at discussing the autopsy report on deceased who was killed in springs, near Johannesburg, last week.

 

 

 

 

 

BOKOHARAM                

The Nigerian Army has   successfully ambushed some Boko Haram terrorists   at Bocost area of Borno state.

Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usmansaid the troops also neutralized most of the terrorists.

Usman  disclosed  that   the  troops   recovered  one Ak 47 Rifle , one Ak 47 magazine, three bicycles,  four empty Jerricans  and  cutlass during  the  operation.

 

 

 

 

 

NAF BOKOHARAM                        

 

The Nigerian Air Force has struck a hide out of suspected Boko Haram insurgents’ in Borno State. The force Director of Public Relations and Information, Olatokunbo Adesanya disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

 

Olatokunbo said the operation was a continuation of the operation “Ruwan Wuta.”

 

The director explained that operation was inaugurated to degrade the capability of the insurgents and prevent them from regrouping.

 

 

 

 

 

 

KADUNA                        

 

A director with the Kaduna State Ministry of Education who was abducted by suspected kidnappers has regained his freedom.

 

“John Gorah was abducted on September 3rd at his residence in Kaduna State”, the Command’s Public Relations Officer; Muktar Aliyu stated this in Kaduna.

Aliyu said Gorah was released yesterday.

 

 

 

 

 

LA LIGA                   

 

Spanish League President Javier Tebas announced the date of the much anticipated Elclassico.

 

The  match  between  Realmadrid  and  Barcelona  will  now  be  played  on December 23rd at the Santiago Bernabéu by 1:00 pm.

 

The match   was earlier scheduled to take place on December 20th before Spain’s winter break.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

