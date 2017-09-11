RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

The Kogi State chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria has concluded plans to mobilize one thousand volunteers to complement the state government’s efforts in tackling flooding in the state .

The council’s chairman, Oladele Nihi stated this earlier today.

He disclosed that the volunteers were from various local government areas of the state.

According to him, the volunteers are expected to work with the national emergency management agency and kogi ministry of environment.

NIGERIA/SOUTH AFRICA

Plans have been put in place to commence investigation into the killing of a Nigerian, Clement Kalu, in South Africa.

We hear that the investigation will be handled by officials of the Nigerian Mission in South Africa, Nigerian Union South Africa and South Africa’s independent police.

A meeting is also expected to take place today in the South African capital of Pretoria today.

The meeting is aimed at discussing the autopsy report on deceased who was killed in springs, near Johannesburg, last week.

BOKOHARAM

The Nigerian Army has successfully ambushed some Boko Haram terrorists at Bocost area of Borno state.

Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usmansaid the troops also neutralized most of the terrorists.

Usman disclosed that the troops recovered one Ak 47 Rifle , one Ak 47 magazine, three bicycles, four empty Jerricans and cutlass during the operation.

NAF BOKOHARAM

The Nigerian Air Force has struck a hide out of suspected Boko Haram insurgents’ in Borno State. The force Director of Public Relations and Information, Olatokunbo Adesanya disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

Olatokunbo said the operation was a continuation of the operation “Ruwan Wuta.”

The director explained that operation was inaugurated to degrade the capability of the insurgents and prevent them from regrouping.

KADUNA

A director with the Kaduna State Ministry of Education who was abducted by suspected kidnappers has regained his freedom.

“John Gorah was abducted on September 3rd at his residence in Kaduna State”, the Command’s Public Relations Officer; Muktar Aliyu stated this in Kaduna.

Aliyu said Gorah was released yesterday.

LA LIGA

Spanish League President Javier Tebas announced the date of the much anticipated Elclassico.

The match between Realmadrid and Barcelona will now be played on December 23rd at the Santiago Bernabéu by 1:00 pm.

The match was earlier scheduled to take place on December 20th before Spain’s winter break.

