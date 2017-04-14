RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

WORLD NEWS UPDATE AT TEN

FRIDAY, APRIL 14, 2017

U.S

An air strike by the United States military has killed 36 Islamic state militants at the Nangarhar province, in Afghanistan.

The country’s Defence Ministry who made the announcement disclosed that

the u.s military carried out the strike with a weapon known as the “mother

of all bombs”.

Reports say that the bomb which has been described as the largest non

nuclear bomb was dropped on a tunnel used by the so-called Islamic state

militants in the region.

The ministry insisted that no civilians were affected by the explosion.

A former president of the country, Hamid Karzai has condemned the attack, describing it as in human.

The chief executive of Afghanistan, Abdullah Abdullah said the strike

took place in co-ordination with the government, adding that precautions

had been taken to avoid civilian casualties.

SYRIA

The Syrian government and its allies have begun relocating civilians from four besieged towns.

Activist said the civilians were being relocated to the western region of

Allepo.

We hear that more than 30,000 people are expected to be evacuated.

Last month, the united nations described the situation in the affected towns as “catastrophic.

It stated that over 64,000 civilians were trapped in the affected towns.

SYRIA

Syrian President, Bashar Al-Assad says the alleged chemical attack report

on a rebel held town was fabricated.

President, Al-Assad who made this known during an interview said no

chemical attack took place.

He also said the u.s military air strike on a Syrian airbase has not

weakened the country’s military power more than 80 people were killed in the rebel-held town of khan Sheikhoun on April 4th.

Hundreds of persons were also Hospitalised.

U.S

A doctor in the U.S city of Detroit has been charged with carrying out female genital mutilation on young girls.

Prosecutors said Jumana Nagarwala had been performing the practice on

girls between the ages of six and eight for 12 years.

She was investigated after the authorities received a tip-off.

If found guilty, she faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

It might interest you to know that female genital mutilation was made

illegal in the U.S in 1996.

U.S

A U.S judge, Sheila Abdus-salaam has been found dead at a river in the U.S city of Newyork.

The U.S police said Abdus-Salaam who is the first black woman to serve in new York’s highest court may have committed suicide.

They revealed that there were no signs of trauma or criminality.

Abdus-Salaam death comes after her husband reported her missing on Tuesday.

Reports also say she had been battling depression.

Three years ago Abdus-Salaam’s brother took his life for unknown reasons.

NEW ZEALAND

New Zealand government has started cleaning up various parts of the country that was affected by the violent storm.

The cyclone cook storm led to power shortages, landslides, uprooted trees

and forced road closures.

Residents fled their homes as authorities declared a state of emergency.

New Zealand’s civil Defence ministry has warned residents to be cautious,

around fallen power lines.

CANADA

Canada has stated plans to legalize the sale of recreational marijuana by June 2018.

If approved by its parliament, Canada will be the largest developed nation to end marijuana prohibition.

The law was tabled on Thursday, and would allow adults over 18 to possess

up to 30 Grammes of dried Marijuana.

The proposed legislation would allow the federal government to license

producers, but provinces would be in charge of regulating consumer sale.

Other issues, such as pricing, taxation and packaging will still be a work

in progress.

ENTERTAINMENT : MURPHY

U.S comedian Charlie Murphy, who is also the elder brother of actor Eddie Murphy, has at the age of 57.

Charlie died from Leukaemia Charlie Murphy’s true Hollywood story sketches on comedy Central’s Chappelle’s show in the early 2000s made him a star in the us.

Born and raised in New York, Eddie and Charlie’s parents – Lillian and Charles – split up when the boys were little.

Lillian later remarried and her husband Vernon lynch brought up both Eddie

and Charlie.

