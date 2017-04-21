RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

WORLD NEWS UPDATE AT TEN

FRIDAY, APRIL 21, 2017

CALABAR ELECTROCUTION

About seven people believed to be fans of Manchester United Football Club, have lost their lives at a football viewing Centre in Calabar, the cross river state capital after a high tension cable fell on them and electrocuted them.

We hear that the football fans numbering about 30 had assembled at the center to watch a UEFA Europa league quarter-final match between

Manchester united and Anderlecht when the incident occured.

Twenty three others have reportedly suffered from varying degrees of injuries.

Reports suggest that the death toll is likely to rise.

The cross river state police command is yet to make an official statement regarding the tragedy.

EUROPA LEAGUE

The quarter-finals matches of the Europa league were concluded last night. Lyon beat Besiktas 7-6 on penalties to advance after a 2-2 draw.

Ajax lost 2-3 to Shalke, but advanced on 4-3 aggregate.

Celta Vigo scaled through on 4-3 aggregate after playing 1-1 draw.

Finally, Manchester united overcame Anderlecht with a 3-2 aggregate.

DRAWS

The champion’s league and Europa league semi-final draws will take place shortly.

In the champion’s league semi-final draw, are Real Madrid, Juventus, Monaco and Atletico Madrid.

Real are the defending champions after beating city rivals Atletico in last year’s final.

The draws will be made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

EHIOGU

Former England and Aston villa defender, UGO EHIOGU, has passed on.

He died after suffering from cardiac arrest at Tottenham hotspur’ training center on Thursday.

He was 44.

PARIS

The Belgian security forces have identified the gunman who shot and killed a policeman on the champs-Elysees on Thursday.

He also wounded two police officers.

He was identified from some papers left in his car, but authorities in France are yet to release his name.

Reports say the 39-year-old lived in the city’s suburbs, and had been seen as a potential Islamist radical.

President François Hollande says he was convinced the attack was terrorist-related.

GERMANY

The German police have charged a man suspected of attacking the Borussia Dortmund team bus.

The suspect was identified as Sergej w, was staying in the team’s hotel in a room overlooking the street where the explosion took place.

The police say the man was a stock broker who wanted to make money if the price of shares in the team fell.

Spanish footballer marc Bartra underwent wrist surgery and a police officer was treated for shock.

The Borussia Dortmund’s champion’s league match against Monaco on April 11 was rescheduled a day later, which led Dortmund fans to open their doors

To stranded away supporters.



ARKANSAS

The U.S. state of Arkansas has carried out first public execution after twelve years.

The execution of LedellLee, was carried out after the us supreme court rejected his challenge that Arkansas was unfairly rushing several executions before its supply of a lethal injection drug expires at the end of April.

The Supreme Court overturned a ruling blocking the use of a different drug on Thursday.

Lee was convicted for murder and his third request to stay the execution was denied.

He was executed some few moments before his death warrant expired at mid night.

Lee was on death row for more than 20 years after his conviction of beating Debra Reese to death with a Tyre iron in 1993.

MALAYSIA

The Missing Malaysian flight MH 370 is still in the news as fresh evidence suggests that the airliner is most likely located to the north of a main search zone.

Australian scientists suggest that the remnants of the airliner may be lying north of the earlier search zone in the southern Indian Ocean.

The scientists are using analyzing drift modeling of a real Boeing 777 wing part for the first time

Australia, Malaysia and china called off their search for the jet in January. The MH 370 disappeared while flying to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur with 239 people on board in 2014.





GOODING SR.

Cuba Gooding Sir, the lead singer of 70s soul group main ingredient and father of actor Cuba Gooding Jr, has died at the age of 72.

The star was found dead in his car on Thursday in woodland hills, California.

His body was slumped over the wheel of his jaguar, but there was no suspicion of foul play.

Anonymous sources say drug paraphernalia and alcohol containers were found in the car.

Born in Harlem, New York, the star received his unusual forename from his father, Dudley Macdonald Gooding.

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS UPDATE AT TEN FRIDAY, APRIL 21, 2017