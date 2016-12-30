RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS UPDATE AT TEN FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30, 2016

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30, 2016

EGYPT/SAUDI

Egypt’s Government has approved a controversial deal to hand over two red sea islands to Saudi Arabia.

The agreement has been sent to parliament for ratification.

In June, the higher administrative court ruled that the deal was void, saying Egyptian sovereignty over Tiran and Sanafir could not be ceded.

The egyptian Government filed an appeal shortly afterwards.

Earlier this month, an Egyptian State advisory body recommended that the Cairo court upholds the ruling that annulled the agreement.

The court is due to issue its final verdict on January 16th and is not obliged to follow the advisory body’s report.

RUSSIA

The world’s largest nation, Russia has threatened to cause the U.S. significant discomfort for the expulsion of 35 of its diplomats from Washington.

A spokesman for President Vladimir Putin handed down the warning after the U.S. accused Russia of directing cyber-attacks on the democratic party and Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Unconfirmed report says Russia may shut down a school attended by U.S. diplomats’ children as retaliation.

BRAZIL

Police in Rio De Janeiro, a municipality in brazil say they have found a body inside a burnt car suspected to be that of the Greek Ambassador to Brazil, Kyriakos Amiridis that went missing three days ago after travelling to Rio from Brasilia for the traditional new year celebrations on Copacabana beach.

The 59 year old Amiridis, was last seen on Monday on the outskirts of Rio, where the car was found under a flyover on one of the main access roads to Rio.

Forensic experts are carrying out tests to establish the body’s identity.

Rio has a high crime rate and violent incidents.

INDIA

India has announced today as the deadline for citizens to exchange their old notes, or risk their money becoming worthless.

This is coming after India’s Prime Minister; Narendra Modi had announced that the notes were no longer legal tender.

The move has caused panic and divided opinions in the country, especially over how the ban was implemented.

It has also led to long queues in the banks as bankers have to grapple with thousands of customers.

Early last month the government scrapped the 500 and 1000 rupee notes to crack down on undeclared money and fake cash.

INDIA

At least 40 people are feared trapped inside a coal mine in the east Indian state of Jharkhand after a section of the mine collapsed.

Officials say a part of the mine in the Godda district caved-in on thursday, injuring at least four people and leaving more than 40 people trapped under rubble.

Chief Minister of Jharkhand state Raghubar das, said he was monitoring the situation closely” and that he had “asked concerned officials to intensify rescue operations”.

Bad weather, and poor visibility due to fog has delayed rescue efforts.

POLAND

Poland has bought a world-famous art collection, including a rare Leonardo da Vinci painting, for much less than the original price.

The collection was sold for 100 million euros despite being estimated at about 2 billion Euro.

Minister of culture Piotr Glinski said the sale “ensures the right of the polish nation to the collection”.

Poland’s culture ministry said negotiations for the collection had taken several months.

The ruling conservative and Euro-sceptic law and justice party has been pushing to nationalize important businesses and cultural artefacts, as part of a focus on national pride.

