RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS UPDATE AT TEN FRIDAY, JANUARY 20, 2017

TRUMP 1

President Elect donald Trump has arrived in Washington DC for his inauguration as the 45th President of the united states.

It is a historic day for Americans as the real estate mogul recite the oath of office and finally take over the helm of affairs the world’s most powerful country.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to stream into Washington to witness the ceremony.

The event will take place on the u.s. capitol as trump formally replace President Barack Obama in the white house.

Trump would be sworn into office by the chief justice of the supreme court at noon as prescribed by the constitution.

The ceremony will be followed by a parade down Pennsylvania avenue and later celebrated through series of inaugural balls.

UNITED STATES

United states President Elect, Donald trump has pledged to ensure the unity of the country.

Speaking during a concert ahead of his inauguration in Washington DC, the president-elect also promised to bring change.

Trump pledged massive infrastructural development across the country and improved standard of living for the citizens.

NORTH.KOREA

North Korean military are reportedly set to launch two ballistic missiles.

So says the South Korean Military Officials.

The South Korean Military has stressed that they were monitoring the situation closely.

We hear that the launch is aimed at sending a message to the incoming United States President, Donald Trump who will be sworn in later today.

GAMBIA

West African leaders are giving the former Gambian President, Yahya Yammeh a final warning to step down.

Jammeh was also ordered to leave the office of the president on or before noon today or be forced out by the united nations regional forces.

The Economic Community of West African States ECOWAS is backing Adama

Barrow who was sworn in as the new Gambian President on Thursday.

Barrow’s legitimacy as president, after winning last month’s election, has been recognized internationally.

US: ISIL

Over 80 suspected members of the so called Islamic state fighters have been killed.

This follows air strikes by the united states military at the Libyan city of Sirte.

The U.S defense secretary, ash carter who made the announcement said some of the ISIL fighters were planning attacks in Europe.

He stressed the need for continuous attack against the terrorist group.

The Islamic group took control of the city in 2015.

The group took advantage of conflict between various factions of former rebels who emerged after the death of the country’s former president, Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

BRAZIL

A prominent Brazilian Supreme Court Judge, Teori Zavascki has died in a plane crash.

The plane which crashed at a sea in the southern region of Rio De Janeiro also claimed the lives of two other persons.

The crash has been attributed to a heavy down pour.

68 year old Zavascki was overseeing a massive corruption investigation at the state oil company, Petrobras.

Dozens of politicians have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation over the last two years.

The country’s president, Michel Temer has declared a three day national mourning.

He described Zavascki as a good man and a symbol of pride for all Brazilians.

MEXICO

Notorious Mexican drug lord, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has been extradited to the united states.

This was stated by the Mexican governments.

Guzman was transported under close watch, having broken out of two Mexican high-security jails last year.

He could face life prison sentence in the U.S for charges of drug trafficking and smuggling.

Guzman is expected to appear in a U.S federal court in Brooklyn later today.

The drug lord is facing two extradition requests from California and Texas states respectively.

He has been fighting to stay in Mexico but his appeals were rejected.

ITALY

An avalanche has claimed the lives of two persons at the Italian region of Abruzzo.

Over 25 persons are reportedly under the rubble of the avalanche.

The avalanche struck on Wednesday after multiple earthquakes in the region.

Rescue teams are hoping to find survivors.

