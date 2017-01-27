RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS UPDATE AT TEN FRIDAY, JANUARY 27, 2017

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

ISRAEL: SYRIA

Israel has for the first time approved a plan to give asylum to 100 children orphaned in the Syrian conflict.

The children will initially get temporary residency status and allowed to stay indefinitely after four years.

Under the plan, the orphans would be housed in dormitories, then absorbed into the education system.

They could also be taken in by foster families or adopted at a later stage.

Israel has technically been at war with Syria for decades, but has officially taken a position of neutrality in the current conflict.

UNITED KINGDOM: UNITED STATES

The British Prime Minister, Theresa may will be meeting with president Donald Trump later today at the white house in Washington.

She is the first foreign leader to meet with the new U.S President.

The pair will meet at the white house and hold a joint press conference before taking part in a working lunch.

Theresa may who arrived the US on Thursday addressed republican lawmakers in Philadelphia warning them to “beware” of Russia.

She also urged them to “step up” and play a greater role in global security.

MEXICO: UNITED STATES

The war of words between Mexico and the U.S over President Trump’s proposed wall along their common border is hooting up.

Mexico has condemned a move by the U.S to impose a 20 percent tax on Mexican imports to pay for the wall.

However, the foreign minister Luis Videgaray said U.S consumers may end up paying for the wall because they will pay more for Mexican imports.

Recall that the Mexican president, Enrique Pena Nieto has cancelled a planned visit to the U.S over a row of who would pay for the barrier.

The planned wall was one of trump’s key election campaign pledges.

Earlier this week, the president trump signed an executive order to create a wall along the 2,000 mile or 3,200 Kilometre US-Mexico borders.

UNITED STATES: DIPLOMATS

Four senior us diplomats in the state department do not seem to agree with trump’s ideologies as they have left their posts few days after Trump assumed duty.

The four-some were career foreign service officers who had years of experience managing both the department and foreign missions.

They include the undersecretary for management Patrick Kennedy, two assistant secretaries, Joyce Barr and Michele bond, and gentry’s smith, who directs the office of foreign missions.

Their exit have left a vacuum and has put more pressure on the incoming secretary of state rex Tillerson, who has to grapple with selecting new officers to fill the void.

Concerns have been raised over how smoothly the department will be run in their absence the American foreign service association has however assured that the new secretary would find the right people to fill out the senior leadership team.

DUTCH

Dutch Justice Minister, Ard Van Der has resigned over an alleged 2001 compensation payment to a convicted drug trafficker.

The case involves a deal prosecutors reached with a drug trafficker, Cees Helman, worth 2 million euro.

Van De Steur’s exit has dealt a hard blow to the government of prime minister mark Rutte.

he is the third member of Rutte’s government to resign over the scandal.

The former minister has however denied having anything to do with the deal.

AUSTRALIA

In South West Australia, two people have died in a light plane crash.

The ill –fated plane nosedived into the swan river in Western Australia’s capital.

An annual fireworks celebration that was to attract about 300,000 people to the river was immediately cancelled.

Acting police commissioner, Stephen brown said the pilot and his girlfriend were the only ones on board.

He said the cause of the crash was not clear but investigations were underway.

GAMBIA: BARROW

President Adama Barrow of The Gambia has spent his first night in Banjul since he was sworn-in at the country’s Embassy in Senegal.

Barrow returned to a jubilant country yesterday to assume power after the former leader, Yahya Jammeh was shown the way out by ECOWAS leaders.

He is being guarded by heavily armed ECOWAS troops mostly from Senegal and Nigeria as he temporarily operates from his private residence in Banjul.

A security assessment is underway at the presidential palace, the official residence of the head of state.

BASKETBALL

A Basketball player, who plays for the New Zealand breakers, Akil Mitchell, says he is doing pretty well, after his eye popped out in the middle of a game.

Reports say, the finger of an opposing player accidentally dislodged Mitchell’s eyeball.

We hear that the American fell to the ground holding his hands to his left eye and was rushed to hospital.

The 24-year-old said he remembered hearing the crowd and fellow players panicking and thought he would lose his sight and his career was over.

Mitchell, who was discharged from hospital on Thursday, has tweeted that he was “seeing fine” and used the eyeballs emoji.

The player from north Carolina said he was expected to fully recover and could be playing again soon.

