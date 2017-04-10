RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

WORLD NEWS UPDATE AT TEN

MONDAY, APRIL 10, 2017

EGYPT:

Egypt’s president Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi has imposed a state of emergency after Islamism militants attacked two Coptic churches in the country, during services to mark Palm Sunday.

At least 44 people were killed in the twin attacks.

the emergency will last for three months after the approval of the parliament.

The measure is to allow the authorities to search people’s homes and make arrests without warrants.

The so-called Islamic state militants, has claimed responsibility for the blasts in Tanta and Alexandria yesterday.

AIRPLANE BABY:

A baby girl delivered in a Turkish airline flight on Saturday and her

mother are in good health.

The cabin crew on the flight and passengers assisted during the delivery shortly after take –off from guinea’s capital, Conakry to Istanbul via Ouagadougou.

The mother and baby were taken to hospital when the aircraft landed in the Burkina Faso capital.

US: RUSSIA: SYRIA

United States has criticized Russia for failing to prevent Syria from carrying out the chemical attack on a rebel held town in that war torn country.

The U.S Secretary Of State Tillerson will be in Russia on Tuesday to meet his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov.

The foreign ministers of the group of seven industrialized nations are expected to meet in Italy today.

Top on its agenda is to increase pressure on Russia to distance itself from Syria’s president basher al-Assad.

The suspected chemical attack on khan Sheikhoun last Wednesday left 89 people dead.

Syria has denied using any chemical agents to attack civilians.

NORWAY

The Norway’s intelligence services have raised the national terror threat level from a possibility to a probability.

This comes after a homemade bomb was found at a house in the centre of the capital, Oslo.

The security services noted that the risk of an attack in that country has now moved from probable to possible.

On Saturday, the police cordoned off a large part of Gronland in central Oslo, and carried out a controlled detonation on the explosive device.

A 17-year-old Russian citizen has been arrested.

The suspect through his lawyer has denied any wrongdoing, saying his actions were only pranks.

The teenager moved to Norway in 2010 and had applied for asylum.

CHINA

The Beijing government is offering cash rewards for information on foreign spies.

Residents of the Chinese capital will receive as much as 58,000 pounds for tip offs.

City officials urged residents to assist in combating foreign spies.

The authorities launched an awareness campaign last year, including warnings against spying.

Residents can file tip-offs through the hotline launched last year, in person, or by post.

COLOMBIA

Members of the left-wing Colombian farce rebel group have killed a soldier following an attack in the south-east region of the country.

The army has said the group opposed last year’s historic peace agreement.

It said the rebels targeted an army vehicle with an improvised explosive device.

Reports indicated that the explosion left four other soldiers wounded.

president Juan Manuel Santos who won the Nobel peace prize for his work on the peace agreement last year has condemned the attack.

INDIA

A clash between protesters and the police during an election in the Indian state of Kashmir, has claimed the lives of six people.

The clash started after the a Muslim-Majority Group stormed the polling stations to interrupt the exercise

The ownership of Kashmir state has been a debate between India and Pakistan.

Residents of the state were protesting Indian rule.

The Indian government has accused Pakistan of supporting separatist in Kashmir.

In a swift reaction, the Pakistani government has denied the allegations.

U.S: ROCK AND ROLL

The late U.S rock and roll legend, chuck berry who died last month at the age of 90 has been laid to rest at the U.S state of Missouri.

Fans of the rock ‘n’ roll legend were present at his funeral to pay their last respects.

They were allowed to view his body the performer’s body before he was buried on Sunday.

The guitarist and songwriter died in Missouri after a seven-decade career.

CONFED CUP: AFRICA:

The current champions of the Nigerian professional football league; Enugu rangers would have an Unhill task to climb during their second leg in the confederations cup.

The Nigerian side gave away a two nil advantage at the cathedral stadium at Enugu as Zesco United of Zambia equalized in the second half.

Zesco is now taking two away-goals into the return leg next weekend in Zambia.

Holders, Tp Mazembe of the D.R.Congo continued the defense of their crown with a 2-0 win over Algerian side; j.s Kabylie on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, Tunisia’s club Africa in came away from Mauritian team; Port Louis with a 2-1 win in cure pipe.

else where on Sunday, Ivory Coast’s Tanda were 2-0 winners over south African outfit, platinum stars in Abidjan.

Victory over two legs will earn all sixteen play-off winners a place in the group stage of the confederation cup, starting next month.

