MALALA: CANADA

Nobel laureate and child education rights activist, Malala Yousafzai has been given an honorary Canadian citizenship.

She now becomes the sixth person to be so honored by that country.

The 19 year activist is also the youngest person to receive the honour.

In her acceptance speech at Ottawa, Malala called on Canadian politicians to use their influence to help fund education for girls worldwide, including refugees.

The Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau praised Malala for her advocacy.

Only five other people have received the honorary Canadian citizenship.

They are; Nelson Mandela, the dalai lama, religious leader Aga Khan,

Swedish diplomat, Raoul Wallenberg, and Myanmar politician and activist, Aung San Suu Kyi.

U.S

The first African-American Female Muslim judge, Sheila Abdus-salaam, is dead.

She died at the age of 65.

Her body was found floating in the Hudson River on Wednesday afternoon.

She was reported missing from her home earlier in the day before being

discovered dead in the river.

The police report says there was no sign of distress on her remains as well as criminality.

US: NATO

U.S president, Donald Trump has called for closer ties with Nato in the face of rising terrorism across the world.

Trump is withdrawing an earlier remark where he described Nato as an

obsolete organization.

Hosting the Nato secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, at the white house,

the U.S president said the threat of terrorism had underlined the

importance of the alliance.

Trump called on nato to do more to help their iraqi and afghan “partners”.

He restated his call for nato member states to contribute more funding to

the alliance.

Earlier this week Nato welcomed Montenegro as its 29th member nation.

BESLAN

The European court of human rights is set to rule on whether the Russian government should have done more to prevent a school siege in the city of

Beslan where more than 330 people died in 2004.

Chechen separatists seized more than 1,000 people hostage at school number

one, where majority of them were children.

The Russian security forces stormed the building and used excessive force

on them.

Survivors say the troops used excessive force.

No Russian official has been held responsible for the high number of deaths, which included 186 children.

A Russian inquiry into the incident got stalled years ago.

TURKKEY

Turkey is set to vote in a referendum on a new draft constitution on April 16th.

A ‘yes’ vote would significantly increase the powers of Turkish president recap Tayyip Erdogan and turn the country from a parliamentary to a presidential republic.

However, some critics of Erdogan have found their opposition to his policies harshly punished.

Eminent opposition figure and turkey’s first Neuro-Psycholoigst, Oget Oktem Tanor, has called on the government to stop its military operations in Kurdish areas of the country.

AUSTRALIA

Cyclone Debbie has killed at least six people, including a mother who drowned beside her two young children when their car veered into a swollen river.

Debbie, a category four system, slammed into the Queensland coast 11 days ago, wrecking homes and businesses.

Residents and tourists were given prior notice of the imminent storm.

The slow-moving storm gave the authority’s time to trigger emergency plans to issue repeated warnings.

Thousands of people heeded advice while others hunkered down and waited.

US COMEDIAN:

U.S. Comedian, Charlie Murphy, the older brother of actor and comedian,

Eddie Murphy, has passed on at the age of 57.

He was diagnosed of Leukaemia.

Charlie Murphy starred on comedian, Dave Chappelle’s show and also appeared in films including, jungle fever, night at the museum and lottery ticket.

He also co-wrote and appeared in some of his brother’s films.

Charlie Murphy also worked as a bodyguard to his brother Eddie at the beginning of his career.

DROGBA:FOOTBALL

Former Chelsea and ivory coast striker, Didier Drogba has joined united

states soccer league side, phoenix rising as a player and co-owner.

Drogba, who has not played since leaving major league soccer club, Montreal impact in November expressed excitement at being a player and owner at the same time.

He also said it will be an important transition to prepare for his next

career.

