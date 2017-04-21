RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS UPDATE AT TEN THURSDAY, APRIL 20, 2017

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

THURSDAY, APRIL 20, 2017

PAKISTAN

The Pakistani Supreme Court is set to rule on corruption allegations against the country’s Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif.

This comes after three of his children were linked to offshore accounts in the panama leaked papers.

Sharif and his family have denied any wrongdoing, dismissing the claims as politically motivated.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani government has expressed optimism that Sharif will be cleared of the allegations

INDIA

The Indian government has stated plans to ban all its ministers and senior officials from using red beacons lights on their cars to avoid traffic.

The country’s finance minister, ArunJaitley who made the announcement said no vehicle will be allowed to have red beacons lights from May 1st.

Jaitley warned that there will be no exceptions.

Under the new rule, only emergency vehicles such as ambulances, fire engines and police cars can use flashing blue lights.

INDIA

A former French diplomat charged with raping his three-year-old daughter in India has been cleared of all charges.

Pascal Mazurier, who was a consular official in the southern city of Bangalore, was arrested in 2012 after complaints from his Indian wife.

Mazurier told news men after the ruling that “justice had been done” and a “five year battle” had ended.

His wife, Suja jones Mazurier, has said she will appeal against the verdict.

She told journalists that his acquittal meant that her daughter “did not get justice”.

VENEZUELA

No fewer than three people have been killed in Venezuela, following Prostest against President Nicolas Maduro’s administration.

The victims include a teenager and a woman in the cities of Caracas and San Cristobal.

We hear that a national guardsman was also killed during the protest.

Thousands of Venezuelans rallied to demand new presidential elections and the release of jailed opposition politicians.

Meanwhile, President Maduro has accused the opposition of attacking the police.

He also accused them of looting shops and disclosed that more than 30 arrests had been made.

In the same vein, opposition leader, Henrique Capriles has called for further mass protests scheduled for today.

ZIMBABWE

Two leading opposition parties in Zimbabwe have formed an alliance to contest next year’s general election against long-serving ruler Robert Mugabe and his Zanu-PF party.

The leader of the movement for democratic change, Morgan Tsvangirai, signed the agreement with the sacked Zimbabwean Vice-President, JoiceMujuru, of the national people’s party.

Tsvangirai said the deal was to defeat Mugabe and his Zanu-PF party, which has been in power since independence in 1980.

On her part, Mujuru said the mdc and the NPP would start negotiating specific details to strengthen their alliance.

Meanwhile, 93 year old Mugabe has said he was not losing any sleep over the proposed coalition.

Zanu-PF has once again nominated Mugabe, the world’s oldest ruler, as its presidential candidate in the poll.

U.S: VENEZUELA

Newly released records has shown that Venezuela donated 500,000 dollars to U.S President Donald trump’s inauguration.

The federal election commission said a us-based subsidiary of the Venezuelan state-owned oil company, Citgo petroleum, was named in a report filed with the Commision.

The revelation comes as the Venezuelan economy appears to be crippled by food shortages, violent crime and inflation.

The report also said casino owner and billionaire Sheldon Adelson also gave 5 million for the U.S president’s inauguration.

UNITED STATES

The United States Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson has accused Iran of causing provocations in the Middle East.

Tillerson also said the provocations were aimed at destabilizing the Middle East and undermining U.S interests in the region.

He stressed the need for Iran to be monitored warning that the country could walk the same path as North Korea.

President Donald Trump had earlier ordered a review of the Iran nuclear deal.

The Middle East country is being suspected of developing nuclear weapons.

Iran has repeatedly denied the accusations and is yet to comment on the latest development.

AUSTRALIA

The Australian Government has overhauled its migration and citizenship process.

Aspiring citizens will now have to undergo tests on English Language and the ability to demonstrate Australian values.

This is according to the prime minister, Malcolm Turnbull. Turnbull said applicants

Must also complete four years as a permanent resident which is three years longer than the normal procedure.

The Australian Prime Minister said the changes would ensure that migrants were better integrated into the community.

The move comes two days after Australia unveiled stricter visa requirements for skilled workers from overseas.

HEALTH

Do you know that cycling exercise reduces the risk of cancer and heart disease?

This is according to a team of Glasgow scientists in Scotland.

The team explained that no will power is required in cycling unlike going to the gym.

They also explained that walking frequently had some benefits over sitting in public transport or driving.

SERENA

In tennis, world number two, Serena Williams will not be taking part in the French open, Wimbledon and U.S open.

This is because the world number two is pregnant and will put to bed in September.

The disclosure was made by her representative.

Serena who has won 23 grand slam titles in an open era will miss the rest of the season.

Williams who will return to world number one ranking next week would be eligible to retain her ranking under the WTA special ranking rule if she is ready to play her first tournament within 12 months of giving birth.

