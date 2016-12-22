RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

WORLD NEWS UPDATE AT TEN

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22, 2016

ETHIOPIA

Ethiopia says it is releasing about 10,000 people detained under its ongoing state of emergency.

The mass release began with growing concerns for the health of those arrested during a protest and calls from the international community for the government to release political prisoners.

Ethnic Oromos had initially protested against proposed land seizures, and have called on government to end arbitrary arrests and respect regional autonomy and constitutional rights.

Ethiopian authorities had arrested about 12,500 individuals since declaring the state of emergency on October 9th after months of anti-government protests in the Oromia and Amhara regions.

AFGHANISTAN: KABUL

Taliban militants in Afghanistan have claimed responsibility for the attack on the house of a member of parliament in Kabul, which left five people dead and several others wounded.

Wali is believed to have survived but two of his grandchildren are reported to have been killed.

Three gunmen began the attack on the house on Wednesday evening, and one of them detonated an explosive into the building.

Officials say police Special Forces have now been deployed at the scene, to evacuate people from the house and surrounding areas.

Security in Kabul has deteriorated significantly throughout this year.

BERLIN ATTACK

German authorities have promised a reward of 84,000 pounds for information leading to the arrest of the Tunisian fugitive that rammed a lorry into a busy Christmas market in berlin on Monday killing 12 and injuring scores.

This is coming as the search for the Tunisian fugitive continues.

Reports say the attacker, Anis Amri, had been under surveillance earlier this year.

The 24 year old, was reportedly monitored on suspicion of planning a robbery in order to pay for guns but surveillance was lifted for lack of evidence.

Before entering Germany, Amri had served four years for arson in Italy.

German authorities have however warned that the attacker he could be armed and dangerous

German chancellor, Angela Merkel has met her security cabinet to discuss the investigation into the berlin market attack.

AUSTRALIA

An explosion has occurred in Australia after a man drove a van filled with gas bottles into the country’s Christian lobby, ACL, headquarters in Canberra, the Australian capital.

Police say the driver suffered serious burns after the explosion destroyed the vehicle and damaged the empty office.

The officers believe the man ignited the gas cylinders within the vehicle.

But they have ruled out political or religious motivation after briefly speaking with him in hospital.

But the ACL managing director Lyle Shelton believes it was a “targeted attack”.

ACL is well known in Australia for opposing same-sex marriage, abortion, euthanasia as well as lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender education programme in schools.

UNITED STATE/JAPAN

The US military has announced that it will hand over 9,909 acres hectares of Okinawan land to japan today in what has been lauded as the largest return of us-occupied land since 1972.

As part of the treaty of mutual cooperation and security between the two countries, the United States is granted the right to certain defense facilities.

In exchange for the land, the Japanese government built several new helipads for the us military to use on its southernmost island of Okinawa.

Yet the handover has done little to moderate the anger of activists, who’ve campaigned for decades, to remove us bases altogether from Okinawa.

TURKEY

Clashes between Turkish-backed Syrian rebels and ISIL fighters have intensified around the northern Syrian town of Al-Bab, resulting in the deaths of 14 Turkish soldiers and 138 ISIL members.

The military had said earlier those rebel forces, which have been launching attacks on ISIL fighters in al-Bab for weeks, had largely established control over the strategic area around the town’s hospital.

The battle has left 33 Turkish soldiers wounded.

DUTERTE

Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte has announced that he would halt all online gambling in his country.

Duterte made the comment while announcing a 2017 budget that focused heavily on populist measures.

He gave no time frame or details for the ban, but expressed his worry for the country’s booming online gambling industry.

He has also scrapped one firm’s 13-year monopoly of gambling in licensed online cafes.

The Philippine gambling industry is one of Asia’s most freewheeling, attracting many online foreign companies over the last decade.

CALIFORNIA: UBER

The Government of California has directed the ride-sharing firm, Uber, to suspended its test of self-driving cars in its headquarters, San Francisco, after regulators revoked the registration of the vehicles.

Passengers had recently been given the option of booking a self-driving vehicle.

But authorities had threatened legal action if Uber did not obtain a special permit to test the cars.

Uber has however argued that because they came with a safety driver and are not fully autonomous, the permit was not needed.

San Francisco is Uber’s second trial city for the new technology.

In Pittsburgh, the company has been running its driverless trial since September and has not required special permits.

CBS CAROL

