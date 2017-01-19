RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS UPDATE AT TEN THURSSDAY, JANUARY 19, 2017

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

WORLD NEWS UPDATE AT TEN

THURSDAY, JANUARY 19, 2017

GAMBIA:

Gambia’s President, Yahya Jammeh says no one can remove him from office.

His resolve is coming Inspite of threats by ECOWAS leaders to chase him out by force.

Jammeh is expected to hand over power today to the president elect, Adama Barrow.

A last minute effort by the Mauritanian President Moha-Med Ould Abdel Aziz to persuade Jammeh failed to break the deadlock.

Abdel Aziz later flew to Dakar for further talks with Adama barrow and president Macky Sall of Senegal.

We hear that Senegalese troops have been stationed at the Gambian border, just as other West African countries are deploying troops for possible military action.

The Gambian army chief, Ousman Badjie has ruled out any confrontation with Senegalese forces in the event that they enter into the country.

The Gambia’s entire armed forces are made up of only about 2,500 troops.

Yahya Jammeh has ruled the Gambia since taking power in a coup in 1994.

SENEGAL: GAMBIA: UN

Senegal has presented a draft resolution to the UN Security Council seeking authority for the regional BLOC, ECOWAS to take “all necessary measures” to ensure a transfer of power in the Gambia.

ECOWAS said Yahya Jammeh, has pushed aside all efforts aimed at the peaceful resolution of the political unpassed.

GAMBIA: TOURISTS

Thousands of foreign tourists are checking out of the Gambia for fear of their lives over the political crisis in that country.

Scores of chartered flights are arriving Banjul for that assignment.

President Jammeh has also declared a 90-day state of emergency in the country.

Gambia is a popular beach destination among European holidaymakers, especially in winter.

The Nigerian government has dispatched a ship to the Gambia for the evacuation of Nigerians living in that country.

The special assistant to President Mohammadu Buhari on foreign affairs and the diaspora, Abike Dabiri- Erewa in a tweet said the ship was on stand-by.

Recall that a naval ship; NNS unity had already left for the Gambia.

TURKEY:

The man suspected of killing 39 people in an attack on an exclusive nightclub in Istanbul on New Year’s Eve says their target was chosen at random.

The mastermind; Abdulga-Dir Masha-Ripov also confirmed that the so-called Islamic state directed him to attack an area in Taksim square.

He was forced to change his target due to heavy security in the area.

Masharipov, an Uzbek national was captured by Turkish police on Monday.

Isil had earlier claimed responsibility for the attack.

INDIA

No fewer than 15 Indian school children have been killed and 45 others injured after their school bus collided with a truck in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

The unfortunate crash happened earlier today in Etah.

A senior police officer told journalists that 14 of the students “were in a critical condition”.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed regrets following news of the tragic accident”.

The victims were aged between three and 12 years and were studying in a local school.

India has the world’s highest number of road deaths, with an accident taking place every four minutes.

MEXICO

A prominent Mexican environmentalist and activist, Isidro Bal-Denegro has been shot dead in his home state of chi-Hua-Hua after receiving threats to his life.

Bal-Denegro who witnessed the murder of his father as young boy while taking a stand against logging became popular for organizing peaceful protests against illegal logging in the sierra Madre mountains.

In 1993 he founded a grassroots organization to fight deforestation which attracted national attention.

According to a UK-based watchdog, global witness, Mexico has so far killed 33 activists in the five years up to 2015

The western Sierra Madre mountains are one of the world’s most bio-diverse ecosystems, which have been targeted by illegal loggers helped by corrupt officials and landowners.

SOUTH KOREA:

A South Korean court has refused to grant a request by prosecutors to issue an arrest warrant for Samsung’s vice-chairman, Lee Jae-Yong.

The judge ruled that there was insufficient reason to arrest lee over accusations of bribery, embezzlement and perjury.

Lee had been waiting for the ruling on allegations over the corruption scandal that saw the impeachment of President Park Geun-Hye.

AUSTRALIA

Australia’s Prime Minister, Mike Baird says he is resigning from his position.

Baird, the leader of Australia’s most populous state, the New South Wales, made the announcement at an emotional news conference.

He said his resignation would take effect immediately after a party meeting next week to elect a new leader.

The premier was one of Australia’s most popular politicians, but he has recently dropped in approval rating.

ITALY

This developing breaking story from central Italy says scores of people have died after an avalanche hit a hotel in that part of the country.

Rescue officials said the mass of snow may have been triggered by an earthquake on Wednesday.

Rescuers battled overnight to reach the hotel which is close to the gran Sasso Mountain in the Abruzzo region.

We will update you on the development as we get them more details.

SCIENCE: DISEASE

Scientists have alerted the world of three disease that could be of global epidemic if not tackled immediately they have named the diseases as; Mers, Lassa fever and Nipah virus.

Already, a coalition of governments and charities have committed 460 million dollars to speed up vaccine development against the diseases.

They are seeking for more financial support of about 500 million dollars from the world economic forum.

The coalition for epidemic preparedness innovations is planning to develop two new experimental vaccines for each disease within the next five years.

New vaccines usually take about a decade to develop and cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS UPDATE AT TEN THURSSDAY, JANUARY 19, 2017