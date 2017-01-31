RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

WORLD NEWS UPDATE AT TEN

TUESDAY, JANUARY 31, 2017

UNITED STATES: TRUMP: ATTORNEY GENERAL

U.S President, Donald Trump has sacked the country’s acting attorney general, sally yates.

She has been shown the way out for questioning trump’s authority over the immigration ban.

Sally Yates, who was appointed by Former President, Barack Obama, had earlier ordered justice department lawyers not to enforce the president’s executive order.

Dana Boente, who has been appointed as acting attorney general has directed the enforcement of the order.

President Trump had signed an executive order temporarily banning nationals from seven Muslim majority countries from entering the U.S.

The ban bars citizens from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

CANADA: ARREST

Canadian police have arrested a French-Canadian student, Alexandre Bisson-Nette, over the fatal shooting of six Muslim worshippers at a mosque in Quebec.

He faces six counts of first-degree murder and five of attempted murder.

The 27-year-old briefly appeared in court over last Sunday’s attack,

during evening prayers at the Quebec Islamic cultural Centre.

Nineteen people were wounded, five of them still in hospital and two in a critical condition.

BRAZIL:

Brazil’s Former richest man, Eike Batista is now Colling off in a high security prison in Rio De Janeiro after he was arrested on arrival from New York.

The Brazilian oil and mining tycoon is being accused of paying millions of dollars in bribes to secure contracts with Rio’s state government.

Batista has denied any wrongdoing.

He said he was returning to Brazil to clear his name.

ISRAEL: IRAN

Israel has raised an alarm accusing Iran of carrying out a missile test.

The Israel Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu said the missile test was in “flagrant violation” of a U.N Security Council resolution.

He said he would discuss renewing sanctions when he meets the U.S President Donald Trump in February.

The white house said it was studying the details of the incident.

The U.N resolution calls on Iran not to undertake any activity related to “ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

Iran says it does not have any nuclear weapons.

UNITED STATES: BUSH SENIOR

Former U.S President, George Hw Bush has been discharged from a Texas hospital.

The 92-year-old former president was admitted to the Houston Methodist hospital earlier this month after experiencing breathing difficulties.

He also suffers from a form of Parkinson’s disease and uses a wheelchair.

Bush senior has expressed his gratitude to millions of people around the world for their prayers and kind wishes during his stay at the hospital.

His wife, Barbara bush, who is 91, was briefly admitted to the facility days later to be treated for fatigue and a cough.

George Hw bush who is the 41st president of the united states served between 1989 to 1993.

His son, George w. Bush was elected president in 2000 and served two terms as the 43rd president of the U.S.

PAKISTAN

Pakistan has detained a firebrand cleric linked to the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks which killed 166 people.

Hafiz Saeed who led a banned militant group is now under house arrest.

The U.S has also placed a ten million dollar bounty on his head.

Saeed has repeatedly denied involvement in the Mumbai attacks.

Both Delhi and Washington believe he masterminded the shooting and bombing massacre.

10 gunmen killed commuters, tourists, and some of India’s wealthy elite in a three day rampage that included attacks on two luxury hotels, a Jewish center, and a train station.

MOROCCO:

Morocco has formally rejoined the African Union, A.U.

Morocco left the continental body in 1984, after it recognized the independence of Western Sahara, regarded by morocco as part of its historic territory.

It was the only country in Africa that was not a member of the African Union.

Chadian foreign minister, Moussa Faki Mahamat is now the new chairman of the African Union commission.

Faki Mahamat defeated Kenya’s foreign minister, Amina Mohamed in the keenly contested election.

He will take over from South Africa’s Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who has stayed in the job for an extra six months after African leaders failed to agree on a candidate in July.

ZAMBIA

Zambia is set to ban child marriage.

The country’s President, President Edgar Lungu disclosed this.

He is expected to host a high-level meeting on ending child marriage in Africa in collaboration with the African union commission.

The commission launched a continental campaign in May 2014 to end child marriage on the continent.

KENYA: MARRIAGE

A Kenyan couple may have broken a world record by celebrating a wedding ceremony worth one dollar.

They opted for the one dollar wedding by wearing casual clothes.

Wilson and Ann Mutura postponed their wedding twice in 2016 because they could not raise the 300 dollar cost.

The groom also produced the wedding rings for the exchange of vows.

Other expenses surrounding the pair’s nuptials including the Licence Fee were borne by their church.

The romantic story of Wilson, 27, and his bride Ann, 24, seems to have captured the attention of many Kenyans and several others on the social media.

MALARIA: UNITED KINGDOM

This report from the united kingdom has it that a major malaria drug in that country has failed after it was administered in patients.

Doctors say the drug combination was unable to cure four patients, who had all visited Africa.

A team at the London school of hygiene and tropical medicine said there was no cause for alarm.

They have called for an urgent appraisal of drug-resistance levels in Africa.

Between 1,500 and 2,000 people are treated for malaria in the U.K each year always after foreign travel.

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS UPDATE AT TEN TUESDAY, JANUARY 31, 2017