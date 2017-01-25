RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS UPDATE AT TEN WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25, 2017

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25, 2017

KIDNAPPED STUDENTS:

The eight students and two staff of the Nigeria Turkish international school, Isheri, in Ogun state, abducted on January 13th, 2017, are now breathing the air of freedom.

They were released closed to the school around 7.30 last night after some ransomed was allegedly paid to the abductors.

We hear that all the victims have been taken to an undisclosed hospital to determine their state of health.

A statement issued by the school said the kidnapped students and staff of the Nigerian tulip international colleges in Ogun State, have regained freedom.

It said the students were released after a painstaking collaborative effort by the relevant security agencies in the country.

The management also expressed their gratitude to the relevant security agencies for their efforts in securing the release of the three students, one Turkish teacher, a cook and three supervisors.

They commended the government and people of Ogun State for their support throughout the difficult period.

The spokesman of the Ogun State police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi also confirmed the release of the students and staff of the school.

US:MEXICO

The walls to demarcate the border between the United States and Mexico will still go up as promised by the new U.S President, Donald Trump.

Reports have it that president trump is expected to sign several executive orders regarding immigration and border security over the next few days.

They are likely to include the “extreme vetting” of people coming from seven pre-dominantly Muslim countries in the middle east including and Africa.

Trump announced this through his twitter handle.

Building a 2,000-mile wall along the Mexican border was one of trump’s key proposals during the presidential election campaign.

US: INDIA:

The U.S President, Donald trump has extended an invitation to the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to visit the white house sometime in the future.

Both leaders agreed on that during a telephone conversation between them.

Trump and Modi discussed opportunities to strengthen the partnership between the U.S and India in broad areas such as the economy and Defence.

A statement in Washington added that both leaders resolved to “stand shoulder to shoulder in the global fight against terrorism”.

The Indian prime minister also congratulated trump on his election and invited him to visit India.

SYRIA: REFUGEE

A seven year old Syrian girl,Bana Alabed known worldwide for her tweets from Aleppo has written an open letter to the U.S president, donald trump calling on him to do something for the children of Syria.

She said the children were like his children and deserved peace like him.

Bana escaped Aleppo with her family in December during the mass evacuations, and is now living in Turkey.

Her mother, fate-Mah , who helps run the twitter account said Bana wrote the letter days before president trump’s inauguration, because “she has seen trump many times on the TV”.

Bana wrote that she lost her friends in the war at Aleppo and millions of other Syrian children were suffering in different parts of Syria due to a war caused by adults.

UNITED NATIONS: ISRAEL:

The United Nations has condemned plans by the Israeli government to build more settlements in the occupied west bank.

The world body said such unilateral actions were an obstacle to peace, based on a two state solution.

Recall that the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu had indicated that Israel would build 2,500 more homes in Jewish settlements “in response to housing needs”.

Palestinian officials have warned that the construction on land slated for a future Palestinian state undermined the peace process.

Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for the un secretary general, Antonio Guterres, quoted the secretary general as saying that there was no plan ‘B’ for the two-states solution.

About 500,000 Jews live in about 140 settlements built since Israel’s 1967 occupation of the west bank and east Jerusalem.

The settlements are considered illegal under international law.

FRANCE: COLOMBIA

The French President, Francois Hollande has gone to a rural camp in the west of Colombia to meet with the country’s Farc Rebel Movement.

Hollande who was accompanied by the Colombian president, Juan Manuel Santos – offered help with de-mining programs and the search for those who disappeared during the war.

Colombia signed a peace accord last November to end decades of conflict.

President Hollande being the first French head of state to visit Colombia in almost 30 years said the peace deal was a model to resolve conflicts around the world.

More than 350 UN observers are in Colombia for the Farc’s demobilization.

CATS: SCIENCE

Cats, after all do not only have nine lives as the saying goes; it also has the capacity to be as intelligent as dogs.

This is the latest discovery by Japanese scientists.

Their findings show that cats are as good as dogs at certain memory tests, suggesting they may be just as smart.

A study – involving 49 domestic cats – shows kittens can recall memories of pleasant experiences, such as eating a favorite snack.

Dogs show this type of recollection – a unique memory of a specific event known as episodic memory.

Humans often consciously try to reconstruct past events that have taken place in their lives, such as what they ate for breakfast, their first day in a new job or a family wedding.

The Japanese team tested 49 domestic cats on their ability to remember which bowl they had already eaten out of and which remained untouched, after a 15-minute interval.

The researchers suggest cats may remember for much longer periods than the short time tested.

Experiments have shown dogs also appear to have memories linked to specific times and places.

And they say cats can match dogs on various mental tests, including responding to human gestures, facial expressions and emotions.

AUTONATED CASH MANCHINE: TAIWAN

Custodians of automated cash machines otherwise known as ATM in the country had better listen to this piece of news.

We hear that three Eastern European men have been jailed in Taiwan over the theft of 2.6 million dollars from such machines around that country.

Reports say they are part of a network of criminals who used soft wares to hack into 41 ATM machines in three different cities.

19 other suspects, including one French national and one Australian, involved in the racket are believed to have fled the country.

JAPAN:SUMO WRESTLING

Japan’s age-long sumo wrestling is back after twenty years of relegation.

The country formally named its first home-grown sumo grand champion in a move that is expected to boost the traditional wrestling sport.

Ki-Seno-Sato, 30, was promoted to the top-most Yokozuna rank after his win in the first tournament of the year.

He is the first Japanese-born wrestler to make it since Wa-Kano-Hana in 1998.

Ki-Seno-Sato, who comes from Ibaraki to the north of Tokyo and weighs 178 kilogramme, has held the second-highest rank since 2012.

The country is working to restore local sumo wrestling, since they have been dominated by foreign wrestlers.

EGYPT:

Egypt is at the verge of introducing a law to ban the practice of verbal divorce.

This is coming after president Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi raised an alarm over the increasing rate of divorce in the country.

Muslim men can divorce their wives by saying “i divorce you”.

In 2015, Egypt had one case of divorce every four minutes.

President Al- Sisi said the proposed legislation could give couples an opportunity to reconsider.

