Radio Continental Launches ‘My Swag’ Internship/Training Programme

…Announces call for entry

Nigeria’s number one radio station, Radio Continental 102.3 FM has announced the call for entries

to the first edition of its Radio internship/training programme; ‘My Swag’, a platform for young people to showcase their talents in radio broadcasting.

Acting General Manager, Radio Continental, Tokunbo Ojekunle while speaking about the uniqueness of training/internship disclosed that the programme is designed to serve as a leading platform for the discovery of young talents in radio broadcasting.

“We are delighted to announce this new initiative. At Radio Continental, we are fully committed to investing in the youth believing that they are the key to unearthing the treasures of the future.”

“My Swag is an RC initiative that is committed to finding unique individuals who are within the age group of 19-27, and have the following attributes – creativity; strong presentation and performance skills; distinct radio-friendly voice; excellent communication skills; ability to draw information from people; capacity to present sport, music, fashion and talk show.

Aspiring OAPs/radio broadcasters are now invited to upload a 5 minutes audio of their profile and presentation to RC (Radio Continental) website on www.rc1023.fm to submit their entries. Other information are contained in the programme flyers.

Radio Continental PRESENTS ‘My Swag’ Internship/Training Programme