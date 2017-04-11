RADIORADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS AT SIX MONDAY, APRIL 10, 2017

RADIORADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

MONDAY, APRIL 10, 2017

COURT GIVES LIFE SENTENCE TO ABDUCTORS OF FORMER SECRETARY TO THEGOVERNMENT OF THE FEDERATION, OLU FALAE.NIGERIAN MILITARY FREES OVER 500 CLEARED BOKO HARAM SUSPECTS.FEDERAL GOVERNMENT DENIES PLANS TO MONITOR PHONE CALLS AND SOCIAL MEDIAPOSTS OF CITIZENS.SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT, JACOB ZUMA, CONDEMNS CALLS FOR HIS RESIGNATION.SPANISH POLICE ARREST RUSSIAN FOR INVOLVEMENT IN U.S. ELECTION HACKS.

ONDO: COURT

Seven men who were involved in the kidnap of a former secretary to thegovernment of the federation, chiefOluFalae, are now to spend the restof their lives in prison.

This follows the judgment delivered by an Ondo High Court.

The court found the seven men guilty of kidnapping the elder statesman inhis farm at ilado village, in September, 2015.

In his judgment, the trial judge, Justice Williams Olamide discharged theherdsmen of conspiracy and armed robbery but said they were guilty of thekidnapping charge brought against them by the Ondo state government.

Justice Olamide noted that the recovered ransom, call logs, andidentification of the suspects by chief Falae himself, had indicted theconvicts of complicity in the crime.

They were sentenced to Olokuta prison in Akure, for life, without optionof fine.

Counsels to both sides now react to the judgment.

Chief Falae had spent three days in the den of the kidnappers while a sumof 5 million naira was reportedly paid as ransom to the hoodlums for hisrelease.

BBOG: F.G

The bring back our girls campaign group has accused the federal governmentof complacency in the search of the remaining 195 missing Chibok schoolgirls.

Co-convener of the group, ObyEzekwesili said this as Nigerians once againremember the abduction of the school girls three years ago.

Ezekwesili called on President MuhammadBuhari to fulfill his promise andresponsibility by ensuring the speedy return of the girls.

The bring back our girls campaigners also asked the government to open amissing persons register that will contain the data of all missingpersons.

BOKO HARAM FREED

The Nigeria military has freed over 500 people after clearing them ofhaving ties with the Boko Haram terrorist group.

The action followed the directive of the chief of army staff that thosearrested be released unconditionally if found not to have anything to dowith insurgency or Boko Haram.

Those who were freed comprised elderly people, men, women and children.

Our correspondent, KolomiDala reports that those released would not jointhe community immediately

FG: SOCIAL MEDIA

The Federal Government has dismissed reports making the rounds on thesocial media that all phone calls and social media posts were beingmonitored and recorded under a regulation purportedly introduced by theministry of interior.

The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed in a statement atAbuja described the development as another example of disinformation thathas permeated the media space, especially the social media.

The minister said the intention of those behind the false news was to givethe impression that the federal government was working to stifle freedomof speech, which was not the case.

Lai Mohammed stated that there was no regulation, old or new, from theministry of interior or any federal government agency requiring therecording of any calls or the monitoring of social media platforms likeWhatsapp, twitter or Facebook.

The minister reminded Nigerians that what was being circulated was totallyfalse and should be disregarded.

LAGOS: OTODO GBAME

The Lagos State Government has denied reports of another round ofdemolition at OtodoGbamecommunity in the Lekki area of the state.

The state commissioner of information, Steve Ayorinde said the OtodogbameCommunity has ceased to exist since last year due to a fire incident whichrazed it.

Ayorinde explained that what transpired in the community over the weekendwas to clear the waterways to ensure adequate security.

For his part, a human right lawyer, OnyekachiUbani said the governmenthas the responsibility to ensure adequate security of its people but notat the expense of violating human rights and disrespecting court rulings.

Ubani added that the government should have given adequate notice andprovide alternative accommodation before carrying out the evictionexercise which led to loss of lives.

JAF: LUTH

a call has gone out to the federal government to provide adequate fundingand healthcare facilities to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital andother public health care centers across the country.

The call was made by the joint action front at a press conference in Lagos.

The secretary of the group, AbiodunAremu called for the construction ofmore health care facilities and insisted on the cancellation of 50,000naira deposit on patients at emergency units at LUTH.

Also, a member of the civil society group, AkinkunmiOlawoyin insistedon the reinstatement of two medical workers who were allegedly sackedfor voicing their displeasure over the poor state of The LagosUniversity Teaching Hospital.

SOUTH AFRICA: PROTESTS

South African President, Jacob Zumahas described protesters demanding hisresignation as racists.

Reacting to the demonstrations that took place last week, Zuma noted thatmany placards and posters showed that racism was still alive in SouthAfrica especially those depicting black people as baboons.

The president was speaking at an annual memorial service foranti-apartheid hero Chris Hani, who was shot dead by a white supremacistin 1993.

President Zuma has rejected all calls for resignation and attempts to pushhim out through protests.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators marched through South African cities onFriday demanding that Zuma steps due to corruption scandals, unemploymentand slow economic growth.

G7

G-7 Nations are meeting in Italy on the Syrian conflict.

The nations are trying to hammer out a unified approach to the conflict.

This follows last week’s suspected chemical attack in Syria.

Foreign ministers will seek to pressure Russia to distance itself fromSyrian President Bashar Al-Assad.

SPAIN

Spanish Police have arrested a Russian programmer for alleged involvementin “hacking” the U.S. Election.

PyotrLevashov, arrested on April 7 in Barcelona, has now been remanded incustody.

Levashov is also the subject of an extradition request by the U.S.

The request is due to be examined by Spain’s national criminal court.

NFF

Nigeria Football Club, Enugu Rangers has suspended its technical adviser,ImamaAmapakabo for security reasons.

Spokesman for club fosterChimem, said the supporters were restless overthe poor performance of the club.

Chime explained that the decision was prompted by the supporter’s actiontoward the coach after the 2-2 draw with Zesco United of Zambia on April9th.

He revealed that the supporters nearly beat the coach after the teamconceded two goals within four minutes to the Zambians.

The club’s spokesman recalled that the management decided to continue withAmapakabo even as he could not deliver during his three-match ultimatum,but had to sack him due to the threats to his life.

EPL FIXTURE

The English Preimer leagues will tonight welcomes a London derby, ascrystal palace host arsenal at the Selhurst Park.

Palaces are meeting Arsene Wenger’s men after a loss to Southampton intheir last run off fixtures.The gunners in their last game thrashed fellow London club Westham 3 –Nill at home.

