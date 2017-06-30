Raid on Namadi Sambo’s home : Journalists kick at shoot-at-sight threat

Journalists in Kaduna state are still alive telling their stories, but with heavy hearts.

This is coming after Wednesday’s shoot at sight threat against them by armed military personnel.

The heavily armed security men were ready to gun them down during the raid on former vice president Namadi Sambo’s Kaduna home.

Those with cameras could only steal shots from a distance, as they hid for their lives.

The journalists had made efforts to obtain facts while the raid lasted but were shouted at, by heavily armed operatives who threatened to shoot them.

It has left them furious with several questions on their lips.

The newsmen are still faulting the commando-like style employed by security personnel which put their lives on the line and forced them to work from a distance .They say the operation could have been better executed

It’s still unclear whether or not recoveries were made from Wednesday’s raid.

