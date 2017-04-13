Rampaging hoodlums injure many in Lagos

Although the cause of the fracas was yet unknown, the hoodlums scared motorists and pedestrians between Charity Bus Stop and Afariogun on Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, when they started flinging bottles at opposite directions.

As at 8am Wednesday, soldiers attached to Operation Mesa and anti-riot policemen were seen at strategic locations at the affected areas to prevent degeneration.

An eyewitness, John Udoh said: “It was like war situation. Gunshots were fired and we took cover in our home. Many vehicles were smashed. My car was badly damaged. My landlord’s car was touched. Two of my neighbors, who were coming back from night duty, were seriously injured. I don’t know what they are fighting for but I think it was a battle of supremacy.

“They have been meeting publicly for about three days now. They smoked and drank publicly. We reported to the police, but they did not take any action until this fight broke out. I am appealing to the Police Commissioner to prevail on his men to be proactive. We foresaw danger and reported to the authority concern, yet they did not take action.”