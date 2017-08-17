The Nigerian Government has acknowledged that it has not fulfilled its part of the agreement reached with the Academic Staff Union of Universities last year, but is optimistic that it will be able to prevail on the Union to call off its strike.

Briefing Statehouse correspondents after this week’s Federal Executive Council meeting, Education Minister Adamu Adamu noted that Government had not fully fulfilled its agreement concerning the lecturers demand on earned allowances due to some miscommunication.

He reiterated Government’s stand that with the exemption of funds set aside for endowment, all funds pertaining to the the University system would still pass through the Treasury single account.

The Education Minsiter assured the Union that all its other demands would be met by government.

We reneged on our agreement with ASUU, FG admits