Republicans delay vote on bill to replace Obamacare

US Senate Republicans have delayed a vote on their healthcare bill until after next week’s 4 July holiday.

This delay is a setback to their plan to replace Obamacare.

Five Republicans vowed to oppose the bill, and the party could only afford to lose two votes to get it passed in the upper chamber.

A similar version to the bill has already passed the House, after facing a similar delay.

The news of a delay comes just one day after the non-partisan Congressional Budgetary Office said the bill would strip 22 million Americans of health insurance over the next 10 years.

