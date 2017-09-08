The Federal Government team, led by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige has promised to make efforts toward the payment of arrears owed health workers on Friday (today).

This is after a eight hour meeting with the federal government and National Association of Resident Doctors of Nigeria.

Ngige assures that none of their members would be victimised.

The conciliation meeting was, however, adjourned to reconvene on November the 2nd, 2017.

Meanwhile, the Residents doctors says it may call off its nationwide strike if its gets evidence of payment.

