Just a few days after joining thousands of American women to march in a protest against discrimination and defend their rights, pop star, Rihanna was spotted in a school in Malawi in another charitable act.

The last few years have seen her become quite the philanthropist, launching her charity foundation, Clara Lionel Foundation to help the impoverished across the globe, as her trip to Malawi would explain.

