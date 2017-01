Kiss, the third fragrance in bad gal Rihanna‘s perfume collection, Riri, has finally been released.

The latest scent completes the three-part collection, with RiRi by Rihanna and Crush by Rihanna scents, released in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

Rihanna made the announcement via her Instagram page earlier today with a photo from the campaign, writing, ‘With Valentines Day right around the corner I got something special for my ladies!! The 3rd part of the “RiRi” trilogy #KISS is finally here…. ‘

Rihanna releases 3rd fragrance in perfume trilogy just in time for Valentine’s