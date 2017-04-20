Riton collaborates with Mr. Eazi, Kah Lo, Davido

Grammy nominated musician Riton is celebrating Afropop music with his new song “Money.”

The English Electronic Music Producer and Disc Jockey teamed up with Mr. Eazi, Kah Lo and Davido in his new song that celebrates the African sound and shows its influence on the global music scene.

This is the first time Riton is collaborating with Davido and Mr. Eazi. He had previously collaborated with Kah Lo on their Grammy nominated song, Rinse n Repeat.

Riton is also featured on the Ed Rec 100 compilation celebrating its 100 release and recently headlined Paaspop in the Netherlands.

