The Rivers State Police Command has launched a manhunt for a suspected Ritual killer who escaped from police custody on Saturday.

The suspect who was arrested earlier in the day for the murder of an 8-year old girl at his apartment in Port Harcourt later escaped from the state criminal investigation department the same day.

The state commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed who confirmed the incident attributed it to human error on the part of the investigating officer.

He however assured the public that the suspect would be rearrested within the shortest possible time.

