“Runs girls” usually end up with good guys, while decent ladies settle for average guys – Joro

According to psychologist, Joro Olumofin, survey shows that runs girls and retired runs girl usually end up with eligible bachelors while decent girls settle for average guys.

He asserted that the reason for this is because runs girl have equipped themselves with the knowledge of how to please a man sexually and they also take care of their body as it is their means of paying their bills.

Meanwhile, decent girls spend more time equipping themselves educationally and hardly sees the need to please a man.

The article reads:

It’s so sad that “Runs Girls” or “Retired Runs girls” get the Good Guys & Eligible Bachelors while most Decent ladies wait and wait for average guys…. Why is this so? Based on Direct Observation and survey from thousands of emails sent to me daily by people mostly Nigerians of all works and ages. I’ve gathered that Most men fall for Runs girls and ladies who have a Runs girl mindset. Who is a runs Girl? A Runs girl is any lady who uses her beauty and looks as a tool to get money from men. Mostly older men. It’s a more flamboyant way of Prostitution. Let’s just say Very classy educated prostitutes. The question remains , why would a Successful Eligible bachelor go for a runs girl instead of a decent lady? The answer is in the approach to mans Cognitive Framework ; his mentality. A runs girl has a “Phd” in knowing how to please a man, what a man wants sexually, what a man likes, her body and mind is a moving encyclopedia filled with ways to please a man. A runs girl takes so much care of her body and private parts because these body parts pay the bills. While a Decent girl is busy equipping herself mentally, occupationally paying little attention to Social media followers. A decent girl doesn’t see the need to please a man, a decent girl is looking for a man to please her emotionally & romantically , be a companion and meet her halfway. A decent girl seems very difficult for most men, she has so many rules, terms and conditions. She doesn’t have the time to feed a Mans Ego and make him feel like a king because she knows she’s a Queen. Runs girls have allowed men to run wild and free, without any rules. Men can do and undo as long as a Runs Girl is getting her money , birkin bags and Dubai tickets she’s happy. When a man has gotten so many ladies for cheap, he will never have the patience to go through the TERMS & CONDITIONS of a Decent Girl.

“Runs girls” usually end up with good guys, while decent ladies settle for average guys – Joro