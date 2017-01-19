Saraki’s CCT trial: Banker says documents relating to foreign account burnt

Previous

NJC tenders petition, panel report on Justice Ademola in court
Next

Nigeria sends troops, fighter jets to Senegal for Gambia force

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>