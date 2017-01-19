Saraki’s CCT trial: Banker says documents relating to foreign account burnt

The prosecution in the trial of Senate President Bukola Saraki before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) in Abuja is set to demonstrate how he allegedly operated his foreign accounts which he is accused of failing to declare.

The prosecution team, led by Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), which is scheduled to call its third witness, yesterday led evidence to support its claim that Saraki operated foreign accounts as a public officer.

The second prosecution witness, Amazu Nwachuckwu, who is Head of Funds Transfer Unit, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), told the court on January 17 that Saraki operated foreign accounts between 2009 and 2012, while serving as a public officer.

Saraki was Kwara State Governor between 2003 and 2011. Since 2011, he has been a senator

Among the 16 counts on which he is being tried before the CCT is that he operated foreign accounts and failed to declare them, acts which the prosecution said, offend public service rules.

