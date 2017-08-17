The Senate has appealed to ASUU to urgently call off its nationwide strike.

The Upper legislative House expressed surprise over the Union’s decision to resort to industrial action without giving warning since it was part of the negotiation that led to the setting up of the Wale Babalakin Committee by the Federal Government to look into their demands.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Education, Senator Jibrin Barau disclosed this at a press briefing on the strike at the National Assembly complex.

The federal lawmaker says the Senate would do all within its powers to ensure that university lecturers and students return to classes immediately hence its decision to intervene between the disputing parties.

