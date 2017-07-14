Senate caucus applauds S’Court’s ruling on PDP leadership tussle

The Senate caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party in the national assembly has described the supreme court ruling on the PDP leadership tussle as a victory for democracy.

Addressing newsmen, the Senate Minority leader, Godswill Akpabio called on all members of PDP to return and rebuild the party.

The PDP lawmakers who were obviously in support of Markarfi, applauded the supreme court for delivering justice on the matter.

Similarly, the former Vice Chairman South-West of the PDP Deji Doherty has hailed the Judiciary on how the Apex court finally put to rest the crisis that embroiled the party.

Doherty believes the PDP can put behind itself, the bitterness that crippled all political activities within the party and begin a process of reconciliation that will make the party a better opposition to the ruling All progressives’ congress.

He says the party will present a better crop of candidates at the 2019 general election.

