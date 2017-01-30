Party promises to back Buhari for second term

A former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, has been chosen as the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-East geo-political zone, comprising Anambra, Enugu, Imo, Abia and Ebonyi states.

The party in the zone has also resolved to support President Muhammadu Buhari for second term. The decisions were taken during a stakeholders’ meeting of the party held at the Imo International Convention Centre (IICC), Owerri, at the weekend.

In attendance were Ken Nnamani, Emeka Offor, Ifeanyi Araraume, George Moughalu, Tony Eze, Ebuka Onunkwo, Jombo Offor, deputy governor of Imo State, Eze Madumere, national organiser of the party, Senator Osita Izunaso and other members of the national working committee.

Senate ex-President, Nnamani, emerges leader of South-East APC