The Senate Committee on Land Transport has expressed reservations over the Federal Government’s failure to kick-start the two major rail projects in Nigeria included in the 2016 appropriation act.

These are the Calabar to Lagos and the Lagos to Kano railway lines.



During the transportation ministry’s budget defence, the Minister, Rotimi Amaechi appealed to the National Assembly to urgently grant approval for counterpart funding of the one point six billion dollar Chinese loan for rail projects.

Amaechi said the delay in approving the loan was the major reason for government’s inability to start construction of the rail

lines in 2016.

Senate queries non-implementation of 2016 rail projects