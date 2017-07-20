Hostilities have resumed between the two main political parties in Rivers State.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the All Progressives Congress, APC are now trading words over allegations that former Governor Chibuike Amaechi was a victim of smear campaigns allegedly sponsored by the state government, according to Livingstone Wechie.

Despite what is considered to be his political affiliation, Wechie would rather prefer to be known as a human rights activist.

However in recent years he has become one of the strongest opponents of former Rivers State Governor, Chibuike Amaechi.

Testifying before the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges on October 2015, Wechie attempted to stop the confirmation of the former Governor as minister based on allegations of corruption.

But in an interview on Monday this week, the activist claimed to have been executing a hatchet job with the aid of falsified documents supplied by the incumbent state government.

Meanwhile, the PDP has described comments made by Wechie as a failed attempt by former Governor Amaechi to launder his image.

But the APC considers this as a vindication of its position that Amaechi’s personality was being attacked for political reasons.

The activist also claimed to have spearheaded the Justice George Omereji’s panel of inquiry report that indicted the former governor Amaechi for allegedly misappropriating 53 billion naira of state funds.

He challenged Governor Wike to seek prosecution of his predecessor based on the panel’s findings.

While the ruling PDP in Rivers State is calling for legal action against Livingstone Wechie for allegedly lying under oath before the Senate, the opposition APC says the activist should be allowed to release more details of the allegations raised so far.

I was sent by Wike to destroy Amaechi – Livingstone Wechie