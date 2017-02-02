Lagos Socialite, Seun Egbegbe is expected to appear in a court this month, following his ‘alleged’ iPhone theft in 2016.

The self-acclaimed marketer was arrested on November 22 for attempting to steal nine iPhones at popular Lagos market, Computer Village in Ikeja, Lagos.

Seun had been nabbed and beaten by passers-by before the police intervened.

On November 24, 2016, he was brought before Judge A. J. Atunwa at Roselyne Omotosho Court House in GRA, Ikeja, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A former lover of Nollywood actress, Toyin Aimakhu, he was granted bail with two sureties guarantees with at least N2m in their bank accounts, and property in Ikeja, Lagos.

The case was however adjourned to February 8, 2017, which is just seven days away.

When we reached out to his manager, he told us there’s nothing left to say till the Lagos socialite and self-acclaimed marketer appears in court.

Lagos-based lawyer, Adigun Bankole whom we spoke with said Seun Egbegbe faces a 3-year jail term if found guilty of stealing the iPhones.

Seun Egbegbe to appear in court this month over iPhone theft case