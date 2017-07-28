Nollywood actor, Aremu Afolayan, brother of popular filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan has called out former Petroleum Minister, Diezani K. Alison-Madueke for alleged theft of $90 billion from Nigeria.

Aremu posted a video on Instagram cursing the former minister and blaming people like her for the reason Nigerians flee the country in search of greener pastures abroad.

The caption reads; Haaa. Aiye Deziani koni daaah…. aiye Iya toh bi Deziani ko de tuni daaah! 90 billion dollars recovered from her converted to naira is 27 Trillion nairaaa…. haaaaaa. Melo ni waaa ni Nigeria… 170million. A shey waa ya werey bayiii. We can not fight,we can only rant on social media, shame on nigerians #LONGLIVESCAREDNIGERIAN 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡#cnnnews #cnn #setlife #actorslife #actorsworld#therealhousewifesofiyanaipaja#therealhousewifesofiyanaipaja#therealhouse

‘It shall not be well with you and your mother’ – Actor Aremu Afolayan rains curses on Diezani