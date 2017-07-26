The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council, Hassan Bello, said Nigeria’s export potential will get a boost when ongoing dry ports projects across the country are completed.

Bello is optimistic that the Inland Container Dry Ports will increase economic activities in the regions.

TVC News Correspondent, Ifunanya Eze reports that Inland dry port, otherwise known as Inland Container Depot is an equivalent of a sea port located in the hinterland.

It receives containers by rail or road from the seaport for examination and clearance by customs and other competent authorities.

The Nigerian Shippers Council is currently spearheading efforts to drive efficient operations of Inland Container Depots and says that when fully in operation, the dry ports will stimulate export and increase the nation’s foreign earnings.

The conviction is that the operations of the dry ports will shore up business activities in their vicinity.

Six locations across the country were approved to private sector operators for the construction of Inland Container Depots.

Shippers Council convinced Dry Ports will drive export