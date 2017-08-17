The nationwide strike declared by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU has begun in the University of Port Harcourt, UNIPORT.

The commencement of the industrial action followed a meeting of the union’s members in the Federal Government-owned institution on Wednesday.

Despite embarking on the strike 3 days late, Chairman of the UNIPORT branch of ASUU said his members are set to boycott all academic and other official duties till further notice.

As the saying goes, that when two elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers, those at the receiving end of this deadlock between ASUU and the federal government are the students.

Left with no choice in the matter, many of the students have already begun to make their way out of the university’s campus with the hope that the enforced holiday would be short-lived.

