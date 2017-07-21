Singer paid $1.1M to woman he allegedly infected

American singer, Usher Raymond IV popularly called by his first name, Usher reportedly paid the sum of $1.1 million to settle a lawsuit with a lady who accused him of infecting her with herpes.

According to the court documents, Usher was diagnosed with herpes in either 2009 or 2010.

The papers added that, the 38-year-old singer had unprotected sex with the acclaimed woman without confessing that he was carrying the virus.

The court papers stated that, it is illegal to knowingly or recklessly transmit a Sexually Transmitted Disease, in California.

It was alleged that the singer performed the act after he told the victim ha had tested negative for the virus, regardless of a “greenish discharge” from his penis, the court pappers added.

However, the legal documents said, “Believing Raymond’s statements that (the discharge) had been nothing and cleared up, (she) continued her relationship.”

The victim alleged in the papers that, she was later diagnosed with herpes, complete with vaginal sores, fevers and chills.

The paper shows that, Usher paid some of the her medical bills in 2012, a total of $2,754.40 in all. After this, he had his doctor call the woman to tell her that he did indeed carry the herpes virus.

According to the legal documents, Usher was “exposed to herpes” in 2009 or 2010, a period where he finalized his divorce to Tameka Foster after she accused him of cheating.

Usher has been married to Grace Miguel since 2015.

